Eighty teams in fray for National Day Badminton Championship

Raja Asad Khalid, Director Sports at Leading Sports. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 4:45 PM

Some 80 teams will compete in the UAE National Day Golden Jubilee Badminton Championship on Friday, as part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations.

Sanctioned by the Dubai Sports Council, the event is being organised by Leading Sports, a Dubai-based sports service and management company. With Khaleej Times as main media partner, the championship will be held at the D2 Sports Academy in Al Nahda, Dubai at 3 pm.

“The badminton championship is the continuation of our sports activities as part of the UAE’s National Day Golden Jubilee celebrations,” said Raja Asad Khalid, Director Sports at Leading Sports. He added the main aim of the championship is to engage the community members into healthy activities and help them keep fit. Leading Sports have already successfully organised a volleyball and cricket tournament as part of the UAE National Day Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Khalid said they are expecting 160 players to compete the championship as more teams are registering every day. The last date for registration is Dec 22. Interested teams can register on info@leadingsports.ae; rasad@leadingsports.ae or whatsapp 0568493233.

The Leading Sports Badminton Championship offers opportunities for all levels of players. Matches will be played in three different categories including Men’s Double DM, Men’s Double (DM) for beginners and Double Mix (MXD)-beginners.

Final registration will be completed at the venue between 2.30 to 3 pm. Registered teams must report at the venue at 3 pm to get their match draws and ensure participation in this exciting event. Winners, runners-up and semifinalists will win prizes, while trophies will be given to winners and runners up.