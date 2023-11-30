Egypt’s Issa Abou El Ela set to defend his title at Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship

Issa Abou El Ela (Egypt) will defend his title in next month's Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. - |Supplied photo

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 3:04 PM

Egypt’s Issa Abou El Ela is all set to return to the UAE to defend his title at the sixth Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship, a 54-hole WAGR event supported by the R&A.

The event will be held at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi from December 12 -14,2023.

El Ela was among a strong field of 68 golfers from around the world to confirm their participation in the tournament which is an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) 2023 – 24 Men's Order of Merit Qualifier.

The anticipated full field is 72 players with organisers confirming that entries are still being accepted.

The WHS (World Handicap System) limit for entries is 0.4.

Entries have been received from 17 countries including Austria, Bahrain, Egypt, England, Finland, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Qatar, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Wales and the UAE.

Highlighting the local UAE is Sam Mullane (+5), the current leader of the EGF Men’s Order of Merit Jonathan Selvaraj (+2), Thomas Nesbitt (+4) and Rayan Ahmed (+4), who all now represent the UAE.

Daniel Richards, the Golf Services Manager for VIYA Golf, Abu Dhabi Cluster, commented: “We have historically received a strong entry to this flagship event on the calendar. We look forward to providing some typical Abu Dhabi hospitality for all the players from both overseas and the UAE.”

The winner of the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship will receive an invitation to play the 2024 UAE Challenge Tour event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi to be held on April 25-28, 2024.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 6 pm (GST).

For further information contact the Tournament Manager: mgeddes@viyagolf.com