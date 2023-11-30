Egypt’s Issa Abou El Ela set to defend his title at Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship

‘Teeing off in a Pro-Am is far more nervous for me than motor racing’ says McLaren’s 24-year-old British pilot
Egypt’s Issa Abou El Ela is all set to return to the UAE to defend his title at the sixth Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship, a 54-hole WAGR event supported by the R&A.
The event will be held at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi from December 12 -14,2023.
El Ela was among a strong field of 68 golfers from around the world to confirm their participation in the tournament which is an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) 2023 – 24 Men's Order of Merit Qualifier.
The anticipated full field is 72 players with organisers confirming that entries are still being accepted.
The WHS (World Handicap System) limit for entries is 0.4.
Entries have been received from 17 countries including Austria, Bahrain, Egypt, England, Finland, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Qatar, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Wales and the UAE.
Highlighting the local UAE is Sam Mullane (+5), the current leader of the EGF Men’s Order of Merit Jonathan Selvaraj (+2), Thomas Nesbitt (+4) and Rayan Ahmed (+4), who all now represent the UAE.
Daniel Richards, the Golf Services Manager for VIYA Golf, Abu Dhabi Cluster, commented: “We have historically received a strong entry to this flagship event on the calendar. We look forward to providing some typical Abu Dhabi hospitality for all the players from both overseas and the UAE.”
The winner of the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship will receive an invitation to play the 2024 UAE Challenge Tour event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi to be held on April 25-28, 2024.
ALSO READ
The closing date for entries is Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 6 pm (GST).
For further information contact the Tournament Manager: mgeddes@viyagolf.com
‘Teeing off in a Pro-Am is far more nervous for me than motor racing’ says McLaren’s 24-year-old British pilot
Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year
The overall local winners in the Men’s and Lady's Divisions were Ara Nakhnikian and Naima Maya
The event will be an opportunity for boys and girls from the UAE and overseas to secure a transformative Golf Scholarship Program in the USA
Lana Alharbi is a 21-year-old Person of Determination who has found a career, love and joy in the emirate
The pair shot an impressive gross 61 to prevail by a countback from Norris and McNamara in the event supported by The Lounge Spa
The Net Division winner was UAE National Rashed Al Emadi