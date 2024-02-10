UAE

Egypt's Enppi tops table tennis podium at Arab Women Sports Tournament 2024

Bahrain's A'Ali bags silver and Jordan's Hamadah SC took home the bronze

By Team KT

Action from the table tennis competition at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024). - Supplied photo
Action from the table tennis competition at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024). - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 8:56 PM

Egypt's Enppi athletes asserted their dominance and clinched the table tennis gold medal at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024).

Their deserved title came after a decisive match against Bahrain's A'Ali, who secured the silver medal. Jordan's Hamadah SC took home the bronze after taking on Syria's Al Muhafezah.

In a thrilling finale, ENPPI's Nadin Ahmed set the tone for victory with a decisive win over Bahraini athlete Amrita Amit with three clear sets (11-9, 11-3, 11-4).

Despite A'Ali's Mariam Abdullah briefly levelling the playing field by defeating Enppi's Reem Khalid with three sets (11-8, 11-5, 13-11), the Egyptian team regained the lead, culminating in a triumphant win by Nadin Ahmed Ali over Mariam Abdullah, securing the championship title for the Egyptian team after ending the game 3-1, registering (11-13, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6).

Celebration time for Egypt's Enppi athletes . - Supplied photo
Celebration time for Egypt's Enppi athletes . - Supplied photo

In the battle for third place, Jordan's Hamadah secured the bronze medal in a closely contested match against Syria's Al Muhafezah, with a final score of 3-2.

The Jordanian team took the lead in the first set when player Tima Youssef defeated Lara Asaf Dawia with three clean sets (11-6, 11-9, and 11-6), while the Syrian, Hind Abdul Rauf won the second match against Batoul Hassan with a score of 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 9-11, and 11-6).

Player Bara' Al-Wadian brought the lead back to the Jordanian team by defeating Abaa Ali Halak with a score of 3-2 (11-2, 11-7, 3-11, 5-11, and 11-5), and once again Syria's Hind Abdul Rauf levelled the playing field by defeating Jordan's Tima Youssef with a score of 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, and 11-7).

As for the fifth and decisive set, Batoul Hassan secured the bronze medal for Jordan by defeating Lara Asaf 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 10-12, and 11-5).


