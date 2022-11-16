Egyptian star Salah in fray for Dubai Globe Soccer awards

The 17th session of the Dubai International Sports Conference too will be held on Thursday

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah. — AFP

The eyes of the world will turn to Dubai on Thursday, as the Dubai Sports Council organises the 17th session of the Dubai International Sports Conference, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The prestigious Dubai Globe Soccer awards too will be held on Thursday at the Madinat Jumeirah.

The Dubai Sports Council continues to organise the important annual event, which has become an important global platform for the development of football and a meeting place for the most popular stars in the world, including coaches, players, management, leaders and decision-makers in international federations and clubs.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, welcomed the participants who began to arrive in Dubai over the past few days.

"This event, which was launched by the Dubai Sports Council, plays a pivotal and major role in the efforts to develop football in the country, the region and the world. It also plays a pivotal role in empowering societies through sports, based on the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The Dubai International Sports Conference is a global platform to discuss the reality and future of football everywhere, while the distinguished ones are honoured at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony," Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said.

THE FINALISTS:

Best Men's Player Of The Year

Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah

Best Women's Player Of The Year

Linda Caicedo, Beth Mead, Alexia Putellas

Best Men's Club Of The Year

Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid

Best Women's Club Of The Year

Barcelona, Lyon, Real Madrid

Best Coach Of The Year

Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, José Mourinho

Emerging Player Of The Year

Gavi, Victor Osimhen, Federico Valverde

Best President Of The Year

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Florentino Pérez, Paolo Scaroni