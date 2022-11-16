Egyptian star Salah in fray for Dubai Globe Soccer awards

A crisp closing ceremony took place with bands performing, with flags of the participating nations brought onto the ground
The eyes of the world will turn to Dubai on Thursday, as the Dubai Sports Council organises the 17th session of the Dubai International Sports Conference, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.
The prestigious Dubai Globe Soccer awards too will be held on Thursday at the Madinat Jumeirah.
The Dubai Sports Council continues to organise the important annual event, which has become an important global platform for the development of football and a meeting place for the most popular stars in the world, including coaches, players, management, leaders and decision-makers in international federations and clubs.
Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, welcomed the participants who began to arrive in Dubai over the past few days.
"This event, which was launched by the Dubai Sports Council, plays a pivotal and major role in the efforts to develop football in the country, the region and the world. It also plays a pivotal role in empowering societies through sports, based on the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The Dubai International Sports Conference is a global platform to discuss the reality and future of football everywhere, while the distinguished ones are honoured at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony," Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said.
THE FINALISTS:
Best Men's Player Of The Year
Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah
Best Women's Player Of The Year
Linda Caicedo, Beth Mead, Alexia Putellas
Best Men's Club Of The Year
Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid
Best Women's Club Of The Year
Barcelona, Lyon, Real Madrid
Best Coach Of The Year
Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, José Mourinho
Emerging Player Of The Year
Gavi, Victor Osimhen, Federico Valverde
Best President Of The Year
Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Florentino Pérez, Paolo Scaroni
A crisp closing ceremony took place with bands performing, with flags of the participating nations brought onto the ground
Both teams were unchanged for the title tilt
Pakistan fans are optimistic and are hoping it would be a repeat of the 1992 final played at the same ground 30 years ago
Winning and losing is part of the game. Don’t put too much pressure on the team, Miandad appeals to Pakistan’s public
Let’s all hope and pray the Melbourne weather holds up and that the MCG will witness a truly wonderful finale, writes Farokh Engineer
A first home defeat since February leaves City two points behind Arsenal, who travel to Wolves later, at the top of the Premier League
Can Babar Azam’s team stop rampaging England, who snuffed out India with such ruthless disdain in the second semifinal?
If there is no play even on Monday, the reserve day, then the World Cup will have joint winners for the first time