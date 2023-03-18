Egyptian referee disallows goal after watching replay on mobile phone

The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s
A referee ruled out a late goal after using a mobile phone to review an incident during a second division match in Egypt on Friday.
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, referee Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr.
Al Nasr thought it had scored a late equaliser, but the host protested due to a hand ball, and after a long time spent reviewing the video on the phone, the referee decided to rule out the goal.
Fifteen minutes of stoppage time were added and Suez won the game 3-1.
The referee left the pitch under police protection, amid protests from Al Nasr players and officials, who threatened to take legal action against the referee for violating the regulations.
