EGF Order of Merit revamped to emphasize Mixed and Junior Opens, enabling all genders to compete for the same prize

Josie Tracey: Emirates Golf Club’s new Lady Captain breaking barriers and hitting Holes-in-One
How a former cheerleader from the Philippines is inspiring women in golf to embrace life's challenges and to be kind
The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) has unveiled its exciting new Order of Merit structure for the 2024-2025 season, emphasizing the importance of Mixed and Junior Opens.
This innovative format introduces a one hundred per cent Mixed Split, allowing top golfers of all genders to compete for the same prize in Open events.
Additionally, the EGF has designated four prestigious 'Majors' within the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions, ensuring these elite tournaments receive premier event invitations.
Over the summer, the EGF and UAE golf clubs have been working hard to expand their traditional open calendars and formats, and the EGF has now released 20 Men’s and Ladies’ Mixed Open Events and 12 Junior Open Events.
The EGF Order of Merit will kick off on October 15th with the Tommy Fleetwood International Series presented by DP World affiliated with the American Junior Golf Association (AGJA) and EGF.
This event will be on Junior Order of Merit. It will be one of four ‘majors’ (in the Junior Divisions) that will receive invites to an EGF-sanctioned premier event (i.e. Challenge Tour, CLUTCH Tour, Ladies European Tour, and Access Tour).
In the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions, the first event will be held at the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Open Amateur on October 19th – 20th. This event’s field will be 80/20 split where the field allocation ensures that at least 20% of the field is reserved for female participants.
The new conditions and format will also include a 100% Mixed Split where the best golfers, regardless of gender, compete for the same Open event prize. The EGF has also selected four ‘Majors’ for the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions receiving the premier event invites.
To be eligible for the EGF Order of Merit players must be citizens and / or residents of the UAE and must have a valid EGF handicap. Points will be allocated as per the EGF Order of Merit points table which is found on the EGF website.
Points will be aggregated (averaged) throughout the season for each player within their respective division and to be eligible for the season-ending Order of Merit Championship where players must play a minimum of 50% of events in a category. For further information Visit: www.egf.com
ALSO READ
How a former cheerleader from the Philippines is inspiring women in golf to embrace life's challenges and to be kind
Dubai Basketball aims to unite the UAE under the banner of basketball, fostering inclusivity
The event promises a thrilling conclusion to the season as teams clash in a unique knockout format, making every match crucial in the battle for golf’s biggest payday as The Challenge Tour is in Italy
Dynamic duo making waves in the UAE golf community with support for EGF Order of Merit events while balancing competition and social engagement
UAE women's cricket team turned their fortunes around with a memorable triumph in Namibia
Winners edge out Stuart Smith’s squad by a hair in a thrilling 21-team showdown at Yas Links Abu Dhabi as Jackson Bell wins Individual Title
Many City players, including Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, and Bernardo Silva, have voiced concerns about the crammed calendar this season
Eleonora clinched the win at the Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region, with a decisive strong sprint