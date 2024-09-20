EGF Order of Merit revamped to emphasize Mixed and Junior Opens, enabling all genders to compete for the same prize

The EGF has now released 20 Men’s and Ladies’ Mixed Open Events and 12 Junior Open Events. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 3:42 PM

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) has unveiled its exciting new Order of Merit structure for the 2024-2025 season, emphasizing the importance of Mixed and Junior Opens.

This innovative format introduces a one hundred per cent Mixed Split, allowing top golfers of all genders to compete for the same prize in Open events.

Additionally, the EGF has designated four prestigious 'Majors' within the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions, ensuring these elite tournaments receive premier event invitations.

Over the summer, the EGF and UAE golf clubs have been working hard to expand their traditional open calendars and formats, and the EGF has now released 20 Men’s and Ladies’ Mixed Open Events and 12 Junior Open Events.

The EGF Order of Merit will kick off on October 15th with the Tommy Fleetwood International Series presented by DP World affiliated with the American Junior Golf Association (AGJA) and EGF.

This event will be on Junior Order of Merit. It will be one of four ‘majors’ (in the Junior Divisions) that will receive invites to an EGF-sanctioned premier event (i.e. Challenge Tour, CLUTCH Tour, Ladies European Tour, and Access Tour).

In the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions, the first event will be held at the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Open Amateur on October 19th – 20th. This event’s field will be 80/20 split where the field allocation ensures that at least 20% of the field is reserved for female participants.

The new conditions and format will also include a 100% Mixed Split where the best golfers, regardless of gender, compete for the same Open event prize. The EGF has also selected four ‘Majors’ for the Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions receiving the premier event invites.