EGA and R&A join forces to develop golf at all levels through ‘Unleash your Drive’ initiative

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) recently organized an absorbing workshop in collaboration with The R&A's ‘Unleash your Drive’ schools golf program at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
The seminar was specifically aimed at school teachers and was attended by a total of 33 educationalist mainly from Emirates School Establishment (ESE) and ESM schools in Dubai, participated in the workshop.
The global golf programme is being rolled out in the UAE through the EGF. It involves teachers at schools delivering the programme with the support of the UAE golf clubs and other golf facilities such as TOPGOLF Dubai.
The seminar involved teachers learning how to use the GolfWay equipment under the supervision of EGF Director of Instruction and National Team Coach, Cameron van Rooyen alongside Nick Horrocks, Director of Strategic Partnership, Golf Development Advisor, and Consultant with The R&A and GolfWay.
The programme has already been rolled out in Abu Dhabi - with currently five schools participating.
Cameron Van Rooyen, UAE National Coach said at the launch: “This programme will complement the work of the golf clubs and encourage Par 3 golf facilities as part of the pathway into golf – and encourage other fun and engaging formats at the entry level, such as the existing Golf Sixes mini-leagues and our Future Falcons.”
The EGF has partnered with Golfway to provide enhanced support and equipment – essential to golf at the entry-level.
“The programme is targeted at youngsters of all ages, and all nationalities - but primarily those below the age of 12,” added Van Rooyen.
Initially, the teachers will host the youngsters at school playing fields and gymnasiums at the schools - using Golfway equipment with soft balls and setting up a mini-golf course.
“We must continue to develop the sport of golf at all levels. We look forward to working with our partners, the UAE schools, and golf clubs to ensure the development and success of grassroots golf,” said Akram Skaik Director General of the EGF.
“The pathway following the first stage is to integrate golf into schools as an extra curriculum activity, then it will progress to the already successful junior programmes at all the UAE golf clubs as well as the EGF’s Future Falcons programme.
“There are already over 1,500 juniors participating in annual Junior Golf Programmes in the golf clubs around the UAE,” Skaik added.
“Our collective objective is to create a structured pathway with the support of all the UAE golf industry stakeholders at whatever level and to create awareness to both parents and children that golf is an accessible sport – the awareness at the school level is key to expanding the game.”
In closing Van Rooyen said: “Our next step is to enhance existing relationships with the UAE golf clubs, hosting more teacher training sessions and encouraging the schools to link with the clubs to create an essential seamless pathway to participation.”
