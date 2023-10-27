Eco friendly golf tees a big hit at World Amateur Team Championships

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events

Abu Dhabi Golf Club is currently hosting the World Amateur Team Championships, arguably the most significant amateur tournaments in the world of golf for both men and women.

Last week saw the US Team win the Eisenhower Trophy followed by Norway and Australia in tied second.

This week at the half way stage of the 36-hole Espirito Santo Trophy – there is a three way tie at the top, with Thailand, Australia and Spain all on 13 under par.

One of the supporters of the two week WAGT events in Abu Dhabi locally sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation, is Palm Tees and Golf Nuts.

Luke Roebuck, co-founder of Palm Tees, said: “We supported these two weeks as a first venture into showcasing our Palm Tees and Golf Nuts. “Our sustainable tees are made from recycled palm waste, all sourced in the UAE. We have been impressed with the positive feedback for both our Palm Tees and Golf Nuts.

“We have met many international Golf Federations and players as well as officials and have met, without question, a positive response from everyone.” Roebuck added.

Palm Tees is a UAE start-up that upcycles naturally occurring palm waste leaves into golf tees, through a patented process and formula via traditional injection moulding processes.

“After some intensive R&D over the last six months we believe we have created tougher tees, that are less breakable than most,” said Roebuck.

“When the tees do eventually break, they can be left on the course to return back into the ecosystem, and do not cause any damage or harm to either the golf cutting machinery at golf clubs or the environment.” he added.

This week Roebuck is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the ARAMCO Team Series – Riyadh on the Ladies European Tour meeting officials and stakeholders in the Kingdom.

