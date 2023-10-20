Eagle finish helps Stevens and Abbott win Ladies Pairs Scramble at Jumeirah Golf Estates

UFC has a long-standing relationship with Abu Dhabi, having staged 18 events in the region since 2010
Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the recent Pairs Scramble event on the Fire course sponsored by Park Hyatt Dubai.
Each player played their own ball off the tee and the best ball was then chosen. Both players then play from the chosen ball and the process repeats itself until the ball is holed. The team with the lowest net score at the end wins.
The winning pair was the team of Sue Stevens and Anna Abbott took with a net score of 68 (-4), winning on a countback from the team of Jacqueline de Vries and Willemijn Roeterdink.
Sue and Anna were four shots back after making the turn and then made a superb back nine score of gross 38, finishing with a net eagle on 18 helped them claim the title.
After a tough start with a double bogey on the 2nd hole they fought back with net eagles on 4 and 5, and combined with a further 3 net birdies and the eagle on 18, and won the event via countback.
Team Jacqueline and Willemijn unfortunately lost out on first place via countback after posting a superb front nine of net 32 (- 4).
The pair set alight their scorecard from holes 4 – 9. During this stretch of they shot five under par, but with a tough back nine they could only manage to come in with a 68 (- 4) which was not enough on the day as it turned out.
There were two on-course competitions; winning Nearest the Pin on hole eight was Anna Abbott. Whilst Jacqueline de Vries won Nearest the Pin on the 14th hole.
