Duffy, Geens star in World Triathlon Championship

Bermuda’s Olympic and world champion Flora Duffy and Belgium’s Jelle Geens took the top honours in an intriguing World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi presented by Daman.

Duffy, who has been on a roll this year, fended off tough challenges from the British opponents to finish with a timing of 55.41 minutes in the elite women’s category at the Yas Marina Circuit.

At the start, the British trio of Georgia Taylor-Brown (9.37), Sophie Coldwell (9.30) and Jessica Learmonth (9.30) were faster in the 750m swim round compared to Duffy (9.38). While the British athletes kept their stranglehold during the 20km bike round, American Taylor Knibb (28.10) sprinted in the second half to emerge the quickest. While running, Duffy took a good lead but as the race progressed, Taylor-Brown was able to close the gap. In the final leg of the race, Duffy sprinted to finish with a time of 16.12, just 13 seconds ahead of Taylor-Brown.

Duffy (55.41) took the gold, Taylor-Brown silver (55.53) and Coldwell (56.11) bronze. It has been a sensational year so far for Duffy. She is the first triathlete to win Olympic gold in Tokyo and the world championship in the same year.

Duffy underlined the win in the final race of the season have prepared her for next year.

“This is great. To be honest, the whole race was so hard. The water was really warm, so that was difficult as obviously we’re swimming very hard and then your face hits the hard hot water. It’s really technical but a lot of fun and girls were really pushing the pace today and I just tried to stay mentally strong and am very happy to win today.”

In the elite men’s category, Geens pulled off an upset win over two-time world champion Vincent Luis from France. At the start, Geens was nowhere in the reckoning coming out of the water in 39th place. In a sensational effort, he pushed hard on the bike to move into sixth position. He showed his impressive running skills to finish with a time of 52.20 minutes, just 5 seconds ahead of two-time world champion Luis. Bence Bicsak from Hungary finished in third place.

Greens said: “It feels amazing to have won, what is like the highest-level racing in the Olympic distance triathlon. It’s always great to win and this is my second ever win. It is very unique for me still and I have had a very, very up and down season with lots of bad luck. So, I am very happy to end this last World Championship Series Race with a win.”

