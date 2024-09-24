Dubai's Rayhan Thomas set to champion Oklahoma State University's upcoming fundraiser

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas off to the PGA Tour Qualifying School Presented by Korn Ferry Tour in the US- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 4:11 PM

Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas (Ind) recently spoke with Khaleej Times following his successful qualification for Stage Two of the DP World Tour Qualifying School.

In addition to this achievement, he expressed a keen interest in participating in the annual Oklahoma State University Pro-Am, aiming to raise funds for the university's golf program.

"I flew to the U.S. the day after completing the DP World Tour Qualifying School in England," Rayhan shared. "I've ensured I get plenty of rest, travelling to Oklahoma City via New York.

“The next few days will be quite hectic—I'll be heading to Houston to submit my passport for a Schengen visa, allowing me to travel freely in Europe, and then driving back to Oklahoma."

Rayhan’s swift transition from England to the U.S., along with the added logistical challenges, underscores his commitment to staying prepared for the next phase of his career.

"I'll be competing in one of the 13 events at the First Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School, presented by the Korn Ferry Tour, scheduled for early October,” he said. “I’ll also be participating in the annual Oklahoma State University Pro-Am to help raise funds for their golf program.

I'm really excited to reconnect with my old university friends—it’s been a whirlwind few months travelling everywhere since I turned pro in June."

Rayhan is set to compete in the First Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School from October 8th to 11th at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln, Nebraska. This stage is the first in a series of three, with each stage played over 72 holes, culminating in the finals.

Recently, Rayhan secured a spot by tying for 10th at the First Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School held at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury, England. He completed the event with rounds of 68, 72, 71, and 70, finishing seven under par and tied for 19th overall. His performance featured 15 birdies and eight bogeys, highlighting his emerging consistency as a player.

With his ability to stay under par, Rayhan is well-positioned to make a significant impact as he bids to climb the international golf ranks.

Rayhan, a 24-year-old golfer representing Dubai Creek, shared his thoughts on qualifying for the First Stage in England: “The start of my final round was challenging, especially with tougher pin placements. I was striking the ball well, and I had faith that my putts would start to fall—and they eventually did.

“This week has positioned me well for the important months ahead in my professional career. My performance now will significantly influence where I compete in 2025.”

The Stage One Qualifying Rounds included nine events, paving the way for the Second Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School. This stage will take place over 72 holes at four venues in Spain from October 31st to November 3rd, 2024.