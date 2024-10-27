Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas reflects on strong T7 finish as Chieh-po seizes Asian Tour title

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas in action during the final round of the International Series - Thailand on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po fired a stunning final-round 63 to clinch the $2 million International Series Thailand at the Thai Country Club with a 21-under-par total of 259 as LIV Golf’s Peter Uihlein (US) narrowly missed the top spot after leading for most of the tournament.

Uihlein finished one stroke back after a round of 67, tied with Canada’s Richard T. Lee at 20 under while Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas finished in tied seventh on 16 under par. Rayhan shot a fine round of 58 to go along with earlier rounds of 69, 63 and 64 to finish 264.

“It has been a very good week for me,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times after completing his round. “ Today, to be honest, was not my best golf, I did not drive it well and missed too many fairways, and did not hit my irons close enough – my all-round game was a little bit off.

“I was excited and somewhat nervous playing in the final match today. To play with Peter Uihlein was a real treat,” he added referring to his Oklahoma State University teammate. “To catch up with him was a lot of fun – I look forward to playing more golf with him in the future – if I do that I must be doing something right.

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas (Ind) and Peter Uihlein (US) walk off the 9th green at Thai Country Club in the final round of the International Series - Thailand on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

“I hung in there all day – made a few birdies at the end of my round and I am very happy with the result. I would have certainly taken tied 7th at the start of the week – I have exceeded my expectations,” Rayhan concluded.

The summary of Rayhan’s week on the golf course was: one eagle, 19 birdies, 48 pars and four bogeys.

Thomas won a cheque for $44,380.00 and moved to 33rd in the 2024 International Series Rankings on the Asian Tour. However, he does not feature in the Asian Tour Rankings because he decided not to become an Asian Tour Affiliate member prior to his first Asian Tour event, the International Series—Morocco, where he finished tied 8th.

Tonight, he flies through Dubai to Spain to compete in the second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School at Fontanals Golf Club, Girona, Spain, which is one of four venues. It starts on Thursday 31st October – and Sunday 3rd November, 2024 and is played over 72 holes. Dubai VISA Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) shot rounds of 65, 66, 68 and 67 to finish in tied 19th and move up to 49th as the leading Indian player in the Asian Tour Rankings and to 23rd, again leading Indian player in the International Series Rankings. Final Scores (7,199 Yards, Par 70) Chie-po (Chinese Taipei) 64. 65. 67. 63. 259. T. Lee (Canada) 64. 67. 67. 62. 260.

Uihlein (US) 64. 62. 67. 67. 260.