Dubai's Rayhan Thomas impresses with sharp iron game in round one of PGA Tour Qualifying School

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas, tied 13th after the first round of the First Stage PGA Tour Qualifying School in Nebraska, US. - Supplied photo

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas showcased a strong iron game, firing a first-round three-under-par 68 in the First Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School, presented by Korn Ferry, at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Rayhan, 24, began his round on the 10th hole and got off to a slow start, bogeying the 11th and 12th holes to drop to two-over-par after just three holes. He quickly recovered, though, with birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 16th holes, turning at one-under 34.

On his back nine, which covered holes 1-9 on the scorecard, Rayhan birdied the 5th and 6th holes while parring the remaining holes, posting another 34 to finish with a solid three-under 68.

The day's standout performance came from Jesse Bratz (US), who shot an impressive 62. His round was highlighted by four eagles, two of which were on par-4s, and an extraordinary stretch of three eagles in four holes on the 6th (par-5), 7th (par-4), and 9th (par-5).

The Wilderness Ridge Country Club course measures 7,107 yards and plays to a par of 71. It was announced after the first round that the top 21 players and ties from the 80-player field this week will advance to Stage Two of Qualifying School.

Thomas, reflecting on his round, told Khaleej Times, "It was a good day today in my first round—I hit it pretty solid. I need to improve on my driving, but I am hitting my irons well.

“I just need to remind myself that when I have a wedge in my hand, I have to hit it close and give myself chances."

“The golf course is pretty fun but demanding, with narrow fairways,” he added. “The greens are quite small and sloping, especially on the front nine, so it’s important to hit the greens in the right place. It is a fun week, and I am looking forward to the next three days."

The Nebraska event is one of 13 First Stage 72-hole Qualifying School events—four taking place this week in Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, with the remaining events scheduled for either October 15-18 or October 22-25, 2024.

Players who progress to the Second Stage will compete in one of five qualifiers, to be completed by December 6th. The Final Stage, a 72-hole competition, will be held from December 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass, Florida, across both Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club.