Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas finishes strong to secure spot in Stage 2 of PGA Tour Qualifying School

: Dubai born Rayhan Thomas, through to Stage Two of the PGA Tour Qualifying School in the US. - Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas advanced to Stage Two of the PGA Tour Qualifying School, presented by Korn Ferry, after finishing tied for 13th at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Rayhan shot a final round of one-under-par 70, bringing his total to nine-under-par 275 over four rounds (68, 66, 71, 70) on the par-71, 7,107-yard Championship Course. He secured his spot in the next stage by two strokes.

Rayhan, 24, started his round with a birdie on the par-3 second hole, followed by a steady run of eight pars to make the turn at one-under-par 35. On the back nine, he remained even, carding birdies on the 11th and 14th holes, but offsetting them with bogeys on the 12th and 16th, finishing his round at level par.

Rayhan, who represents Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and is a former club member, shared his thoughts with Khaleej Times after completing his round, saying, "I played another solid round today to get through – so I achieved my target for the week.

“The weather was ideal for golf and I hit a lot of fairways and greens in regulation. My score could have been better – but for a few missed makeable putts – especially on the back nine.

“I made it a bit more tense than it should have been at the end, but when I saw the leaderboard on the 17th green I knew I had plenty in hand,” he added. “I could relax and enjoy the walk up the 463 yards par 4 home hole. My two playing partners also advanced – so we had a fun group.”

Over the 72 holes, Rayhan had 18 birdies, 45 pars and nine bogeys, illustrating a consistent and confident four days of golf.

The cut mark fell at seven under par – with 25 players advancing from Stage 1.

The Medalist of the 80-player field was 26-year-old Spencer Cross (US), with rounds of 68, 67, 66 and 66 for a 17 under par total - to win by one shot from two players. By winning one of the First Stage qualifiers, Cross is now exempt through the Latin America Swing of the 2025 PGA Tour Americas season.

Travis Smyth (Aus), the 29-year-old Asian Tour player finished tied 11th to make it through.

After finishing his round on Friday, Rayhan set out on a 500-mile drive from Nebraska to Oklahoma to stay with his friend, world number eight Viktor Hovland of Norway, who also attended Oklahoma State University.

Later this week, he will fly to Dubai to visit his family before heading to Thailand to compete in the $2 million Asian Tour International Series at Thai Country Club from October 24th to 27th, where he has received a tournament invite.

The Nebraska event was one of 13 First Stage 72-hole Qualifying School events – four played this week in Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma as well as Nebraska and the balance of them played in the next couple of weeks, either 15th - 18th October or 22nd – 25th October 2024.

Rayhan advances to one of the five Second Stage qualifiers - all played by 6th December, with the Final Stage of qualifying, to be held December 12th – 15th, at TPC Sawgrass, Florida over both the Dye’s Valley Course and at Sawgrass Country Club.