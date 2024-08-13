Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas eyes 'home' support when he tees off in Coimbatore Open in India

Rayhan Thomas in action last week on the Asian Tour in England. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas is looking forward to the support from his family and friends in India as he competes in this week's KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open.

The tournament will tee off on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday. It is part of the Indian golf circuit,

Rayhan, 24, received a special invite to participate in this Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event where he joins a competitive 126-player field vying for a share of the total prize purse of ₹1 Crore (AED 437,488).

“I am a little tired having flown from London on Sunday,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “However, this week was always on my schedule and will help keep me active in tournament golf.

Coimbatore Golf Club.- Photo X

“It is pretty good golf course and I played a practice round on Monday.

“I have support from family and friends in India this week so it is almost like a home away from home.”

Having recently turned pro he played in the Asian Tour’s International Series England at Foxhills last week where he narrowly missed the cut by one shot with a 36-hole total of one over par 143.

The PGTI is the Professional Golf Tour of India and is a title sponsored by Tata Steel. Established in 2006, it is the controlling body for professional golf in India.

Following a Qualifying School in January and February – there are 25 events sanctioned on the 2024 PGTI calendar – including the HERO Indian Open co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.

The event was won by Keita Nakajima at DLF Golf & Country Club in March.

The Indian Legends is hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh and co-sanctioned with the Legends Tour later this month.