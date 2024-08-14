Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas embraces 'fun' experience at sweltering Coimbatore Open

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas lines up a putt at the KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open on Wednesday. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 8:19 PM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas (Ind) shot a two-under-par 70 to be tied 16th after the opening round of the KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

There was a three-way tie for the lead as Shaurya Bhattacharya, Ranjit Singh and Yashas Chandra battled through intense humidity at the 72-yard Coimbatore Golf Course for a six-under 66.

Michele Ortolani of Italy and Milind Soni were one shot behind the leaders in tied fourth.

Rayhan, who flew to India from England after competing in the International Series England and had to adjust to the change in climate quickly, described the opening day as enjoyable.

“My round was fun. I had a bit of everything,” he told Khaleej Times. “I made a good amount of birdies - five in all. I started well on the first hole but double-bogeyed Hole 11, the 408 yards, par four. I hit my tee shot in the hazard and then three-putted – it was a double whammy!

“I felt I recovered pretty well with two birdies and no bogeys after that slip-up.

Golf is all about the highs and lows, and Rayhan embraced the experience.

“I will have the same approach for round two and be aggressive,” Rayhan said. “And hopefully that will keep me near the top of the scoreboard and through to the weekend.

“We can reassess where we are then.”

The prize fund for the tournament is ₹1 Crore (AED 437,488).

The PGTI is the Professional Golf Tour of India and is a title sponsored by Tata Steel. Established in 2006, it is the controlling body for professional golf in India.