Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas capitalises on course strengths to surge into fourth place in PGA Tour Qualifying School

UAE born Rayhan Thomas is playing in this week's PGA Tour First Stage Qualifying School in Nebraska - a library photo of when he was last here in Dubai a couple of week's ago. - Photo Instagram

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas demonstrated his liking for the Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln, Nebraska, when he shot a bogey-free round of five-under-par 66 that propelled him into a tie for fourth place after two rounds at the PGA Tour Qualifying School’s First Stage, presented by Korn Ferry.

Building on his strong opening round of 68, Rayhan now has an impressive 36-hole total of 134 which showcases his consistency and determination in this important stage of his journey toward the PGA Tour.

The recently-turn pro started in the last tee time of the day from the first tee and birdied holes six and nine to be out in two under par 34.

His good form continued on the back nine, with birdies on holes 12, 13, and 18, to return a bogey-free round and be eight under par after 36 holes over the 7,107-yard, par-71 course.

“I played better today than in round one,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times: “I really like the golf course – the tight fairways and small greens seem to suit my game.

“Everything seemed to come together today especially my driving which was the difference to Tuesday’s round. I plan to keep doing the same thing over the next two days and see where it takes me.

“I must focus on the short term and not worry about the long term,” Rayhan added. “However, as an aside, I was pleased to get my Schengen VISA approved through my management – which confirms some tournament schedule coming up – but that is for another day.

“I plan to have a good rest before the challenge of round three on Thursday.”

Rayhan, 24, represents Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, where he was a member and received lessons at the CH3 Performance Institute at The Els Club, Dubai, under the guidance of Justin Parsons.

In the third round, he tees off at 10:50 a.m. alongside Travis Smyth (Australia) and Connor Howe (U.S.). Smyth, 29, plays on the Asian Tour and has two career victories: the 2017 Northern Territory PGA Championship (as an amateur) on the PGA Tour of Australasia, and the 2022 Yeangder TPC on the Asian Tour.

The top 21 players and ties from the 80-player field this week will progress to Stage Two Qualifying School.