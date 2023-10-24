Dubai's new GOLFTEC facility optimises agile technology to help drive golfers to higher levels

Players can benefit from the data-focused coaching at the state-of-the-art unit at City Walk to enhance their overall techniques and performance

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 1:08 PM

There is good news for golfers in the UAE with the launch of GOLFTEC, one of the leading private golf instruction facilities in the world, at City Walk Dubai.

The brand-new state-of-the-art facility in Dubai is the first GOLFTEC venue to open in the Middle East giving Dubai and UAE golfers a unique opportunity to access learning methods that have taken the US by storm.

GOLFTEC is a US-based franchise established in 1995 which has grown into one of the world’s biggest golf instruction institutions with over 250 locations around the globe, including 180 in the US alone.

The company has recently entered into a partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation and Khaleej Times caught up with Malcolm Young, a Certified Personal Coach at GOLFTEC City Walk, to find out more about this exciting program.

“The GOLFTEC teaching model is data-focused using cutting-edge technology that eliminates subjective instructor opinions in favour of real-time feedback and fact-based instruction. We utilise AI-powered OptiMotion,” said the 47-year-old Young, an experienced PGA Golf Professional who has been based in Dubai since 2007 and has worked at some of the leading golf clubs in Dubai.

“We provide a relaxed environment for beginners to learn the game and grow in confidence away from the intimidating surroundings of a golf club with lessons delivered in private rooms in an indoor facility by coaches experienced in helping players of all ages and abilities.”

Over 10 million lessons have been delivered globally producing a 96 per cent success rate and saving players an average of seven strokes per round.

One of the most well-known GOLFTEC students is former Amateur World No.1 and 2023 LPGA winner Rose Zhang.

Measurement analysis and industry-leading TECSWING software enable golfers to gain an in-depth understanding of their swing, identify key areas for improvement, and provide an accurate, goal-orientated road map to help players reach goals faster.

Lessons are recorded and are available for playback along with coach notes and suggested drills through GOLFTEC’s Application.

Through the App, students can also schedule future lessons and practice. The App also works as an on-course GPS tracking players’ scores along with many other features.

By combining smart technology with expert instructor analysis GOLFTEC provides an unrivalled accurate club-fitting experience to help players get the best out of their game.

TECFIT technology is utilised to ensure clubs are fit to players’ exact requirements according to their swing.

GOLFTEC UAE’s Owner and General Manager is Haya Ghassan AlSulaiman, a Saudi national who fell in love with the game after learning at GOLFTEC during a summer holiday in the US.

She is the first and only female golf business owner in the UAE and hopes to inspire and encourage more females to take up the sport.

For further information Visit www.golftec.ae