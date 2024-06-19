Dubai’s Josh Hill qualifies for matchplay stages at the Amateur Championship in Ireland

Dubai's Josh Hill qualifies for The Amateur Championship match play format in Ireland. - Instagram

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM

Josh Hill shot rounds of 73 and 71 for a 36-hole total of 144 to qualify for The Amateur Championship at Ballylifin, Co. Donegal, Ireland.

The Amateur Championship is one of the biggest and most prestigious amateur golf championships around the world and is administered by The R&A.

The winner come Saturday night will have played nine rounds of golf over six days, and will secure exemptions into The Open and the US Open and by tradition, an invitation to play in The Masters tournament.

Twenty-year-old Hill, who was born in Dubai, and is studying on a US golf scholarship at the University of Tennessee had a first round of 73 over the par 71 Ballyliffin - Old Course and followed it up with a second round one under par 71 over the Ballyliffin – Glashedy Course to finish on one over par.

In round one Hill had nines of 35 and 38 and just one birdie. In round two he was out in two over par 37 with two early bogeys but finished strongly with a three under par 34, including birdies on his final two holes.

A total of 288 players played in the stroke play format with the leading 64 players and ties progressing to the match play format with matches played over 18 holes or longer to determine the winner.

On completing his round Hill said: “I did what I needed to do and made the top 64 – which is what this format is all about. I played really poor golf in the first 21 holes – but the last 15 holes were very steady.

“The weather, to be honest, is not great really – not what I am used to – it is really cold and windy. But that is golf and it is the same for everyone.”

The Medalist in the stroke play format was Connor Graham (Blairgowrie, Scotland), with rounds of 65 and 71 to be seven under par and three shots ahead of the field.

Hill now progresses as seed number 24 and will play his first round today (Wednesday) against Nicklaus Mason (US).