The Brazilian team at the facility. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 12:42 AM

Dubai’s game-changing padel complex, ISD Padel, is now open at ISD Dubai Sports City. Set on two floors and over 4,000 square meters, the world-class padel hub features nine International indoor and outdoor Padel Federation (FIP) standard courts.

With its unmatched facilities and convenient location, ISD Padel is slated to become Dubai’s favourite padel destination.

Coinciding with its launch, ISD Padel announced today that it is sponsoring the Brazilian National Padel team, both male and female players.

The announcement was made ahead of the World Padel Championships Dubai 2022. ISD Padel hosted the Brazilian team for a week, providing them with a rigorous pre-championship training programme, including strength programmes and sports nutrition, with daily fitness meal plans prepared by Theo’s Point meal plan.

ISD Padel is also a training facility with a first-rate academy for children 6-18 years with individual development paths. Headed by three (3) of the top Spanish padel coaches in the UAE, the academy brings a personalised training programme that develops strong defense, attack and transition skills of each player.

Through hands-on coaching and small class sizes, ISD Padel offers beginners a great entry into the game, while providing advanced-level players a chance to build on their strengths and focus on development areas, all competitively priced.