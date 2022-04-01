Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Dettori fined

Frankie Dettori rides Country Grammer to victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan. — M. Sajjad

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 12:27 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 12:30 AM

Jockey Frankie Dettori had a small price to pay for winning the $12million Dubai World Cup (G1) at Meydan last Saturday, when he was fined Dh50,000 by Dubai Racing Club stewards for excessive use of the whip.

The Italian breached DRC rules when he struck the winner, Country Grammer 13 times in the home stretch, one more than the permitted rule of 12.

Dettori earned $750,000 for his winning effort, which is 10 per cent of the $7.5 million purse that Country Gramme’s joint owners Zedan Racing, WinStar Farm, and Commo received.

Dettori was one of three jockeys fined for whip violations on the nine-race card.

Pat Dobbs was fined Dh2,000 in the Dubai Kahayla Classic, also for using his whip 13 times in a fourth-place finish on Brraq.

Japan’s Yuga Kawada was also fined Dh10,000 for the same offence aboard Red Le Zele, who finished second in the Dubai Golden Shaheen.