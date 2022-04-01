Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Dettori fined

Much as good captaincy means when to bring on a particular bowler, in some situations, it also entails not continuing with a bowler even if he has bowled well till then
Sports1 day ago
Jockey Frankie Dettori had a small price to pay for winning the $12million Dubai World Cup (G1) at Meydan last Saturday, when he was fined Dh50,000 by Dubai Racing Club stewards for excessive use of the whip.
The Italian breached DRC rules when he struck the winner, Country Grammer 13 times in the home stretch, one more than the permitted rule of 12.
Dettori earned $750,000 for his winning effort, which is 10 per cent of the $7.5 million purse that Country Gramme’s joint owners Zedan Racing, WinStar Farm, and Commo received.
Dettori was one of three jockeys fined for whip violations on the nine-race card.
Pat Dobbs was fined Dh2,000 in the Dubai Kahayla Classic, also for using his whip 13 times in a fourth-place finish on Brraq.
Japan’s Yuga Kawada was also fined Dh10,000 for the same offence aboard Red Le Zele, who finished second in the Dubai Golden Shaheen.
Much as good captaincy means when to bring on a particular bowler, in some situations, it also entails not continuing with a bowler even if he has bowled well till then
Sports1 day ago
The Sri Lankan's inspired spell of leg-spin helped bowl out Kolkata for 128, a total Bangalore overhauled with four balls to spare after some late drama
Sports1 day ago
A slew of athletes, Hollywood actors and musicians offered video tributes for a player who injected glamour into Test cricket and was a huge fan of rock music
Sports1 day ago
He had poker face for poker, a head for cricket and a knack for taking wickets and for making friends
Sports2 days ago
Head’s 72-ball 101 guided Australia to a challenging 313-7 before the 28-year-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to bowl Pakistan out for 225 in 45.2 overs
Sports2 days ago
Winning against KKR at this juncture would be just the right tonic
Sports2 days ago
The captain, playing his 100th match for Royals, smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball blitz
Sports2 days ago
The Whites seal third spot in Group A after winning by a solitary goal
Sports2 days ago