Dubai World Cup tickets go on sale

The 2023 running of the $30.5 million race meeting will take place on March 25 at the iconic Meydan Racecourse

Racegoers attend the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse. — KT file

By Team KT Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 11:44 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 11:47 PM

The 2023 running of the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup race meeting will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the iconic Meydan Racecourse and a range of tickets are now on sale.

General Admission tickets start at just Dh 20, while the vibrant Apron Views, home of the renowned Style Stakes fashion competition, is priced at Dh 295.

There is also a plethora of hospitality options offering elevated views of the racetrack. These start from just Dh 600 for a special Iftar package in the stunning Sky Bubble, where children up to 12 years old can dine for Dh 300. See the horses up close from The Premium area, offering a trackside view and seating near to the Parade Ring, packages start at Dh 1,500 per person and children at Dh 750.

For those looking for something a little more exclusive, Dubai Racing Club offers premium dining in the Monterosso Suite, starting from Dh 2,550 per adult, while the Winner’s Circle Restaurant, offering a tiered view of the action, starts at Dh 3,600 per person.

There are also several VIP restaurant options, with packages priced at Dh 4000 in Paddock View and Dh 5,750 in the Dubai Lounge, while the ultra-exclusive Royal Enclosure - a new addition to the portfolio this season — is priced at Dh 10,000 per person.

The Dubai World Cup is being staged for the 27th time in 2023 and down the years the coveted gold trophy has been won by a plethora of equine stars, including Cigar, Dubai Millennium, Curlin and Arrogate. The 2023 running will once again take centre stage on a nine-race card during which we will welcome back sponsors Emirates Airline, Longines, DP World, Azizi Developments, Al Tayer Motors, Nakheel – all of whom are extremely valued supporters of racing at Meydan.

“It’s never too early to get excited about the Dubai World Cup, one of the must-do dates on the calendar here in Dubai,” said Major General Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Board Member and General Manager of Dubai Racing Club .

“We are releasing the tickets early to give racing fans an opportunity to join us on this exciting journey as we build up to what is the most spectacular day of racing on the planet. We look forward to welcoming the world’s best jockeys, trainers and horses back to Meydan Racecourse on March 25th, and to guests from around the world to Make Memorable Moments with us.”