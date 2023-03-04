Dubai World Cup: Global stars honoured at Sheikh Mohammed Horse Racing Excellence Awards

At a sparkling ceremony during racing on ‘Super Saturday' at Meydan Racecourse, the awards commemorated some of the leading connections to have participated at the Dubai World Cup meeting

Six-time Group 1 winner Baaeed, jockeys Irad Ortiz Jnr and Bernardo Pinheiro and trainer Todd Pletcher are among those honoured at the sixth edition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Horse Racing Excellence Awards.

Commenting on the awards, Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The HH Sheikh Mohammed Horse Racing Excellence Awards were founded in 2017 as an expression of His Highness’ love for racing and passion for horses.

“They recognise the best in the industry, with a nod towards those who have supported our Dubai World Cup meeting, as well as giving racing fans a chance to vote on their favourites through the People’s Choice and Best Local Jockey awards.”

THE WINNERS

Best Horse – LIFE IS GOOD (USA)

Life Is Good is one of the best horses to have emerged from the USA in recent years. Bred by Gary and May West, the son of Into Mischief sold for $525,000 dollars to China Horse Club at the 2019 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

It proved to be money well spent, as Life Is Good went on to earn more than $4.5million throughout his career, which saw him win eight of his 11 starts, including four Grade 1s. He came up a little short in the Dubai World Cup, however, finishing an honourable fourth behind Country Grammer.

Trained by Todd Pletcher for most of his career, Life Is Good excelled when he returned to the USA, his performance in the Grade 1 Whitney at Saratoga earned him an international rating of 125. That made him the highest-rated horse to come out of the 2022 Dubai World Cup meeting and therefore the winner of this award.

Best Owner – WINSTAR FARM and CHINA HORSE CLUB

When one of the newest and biggest owners in world racing joins with one of Kentucky’s most successful Stud Farms the result is bound to be a good one. Winstar Farm and China Horse Club combined for joint-ownership of Life Is Good and we’ve already heard what a star he was. This team are our Best Owners.

Best Jockey – IRAD ORTIZ JNR

The rider of Life Is Good as well as host of other equine stars, Irad Ortiz Jnr has been one of the most successful riders in North America over the past decade. His record in Grade I events since riding at the 2022 Dubai World Cup meeting came out top of all the jockeys to compete on the day, so he is our 2023 Best Jockey winner.

Best Trainer – TODD PLETCHER

One of the most recognizable faces in world racing, multiple Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher enjoyed an excellent 2022, winning 15 Grade 1 races, making him the most successful at the top level of all the trainers to have competed at the 2022 Dubai World Cup meeting.

Lifetime Achievement – ANDRE FABRE

French trainer Andre Fabre is one of the most successful ever to grace the sport. He has won 30 French Championships, eight Prix de l’Arc de Triomphes and all the British Classics. Locally, the highlight was the Dubai Sheema Classic win with Polish Summer in 2004, while he has also been a constant supporter of the Dubai World Cup meeting across a number of seasons.

People’s Choice (By Public Vote)

BAAEED (winner)

Baaeed’s story was closely followed by Dubai racing fans thanks to his popular owner, Shadwell driving force Sheikha Hissa Bint Hamdan Al Maktoum. Trained expertly by William Haggas and ridden by Jim Crowley, the son of Sea The Stars won 10 of his 11 starts, including six Group 1s, and treated UK racing fans to a summer of brilliance. His final race proved a bridge too far, when he could only finish fourth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, but he retired to Shadwell Stud as one of the best horses to grace the turf in recent years.

Best Local Jockey (By Public Vote)

BERNARDO PINHEIRO (winner)

A native of Brazil, Bernardo Pinheiro finished fourth in the Championship in the 2021-22 season, riding 24 winners from 262 rides. Based with former UAE Champion Trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri, Pinheiro also has the number one jockey role for Abu Dhabi-based trainer Majed Al Jahoori. Bernardo celebrated his marriage in 2022, tying the knot with partner Gabriela Couto.