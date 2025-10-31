Dubai World Cup turns 30: How the UAE is fast becoming a global hub for horse racing

UAE racing sets the global standard as the iconic Dubai World Cup turns 30
At Meydan Racecourse, the beating heart of UAE horse racing, anticipation is building for a landmark moment: the 30th edition of the $12 million Dubai World Cup (Group 1) - a race that was born from the bold vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, a towering figure in international horse racing.
Over three decades ago, his ambition to place Dubai at the forefront of global horse racing set in motion a journey that has transformed the emirate into one of the sport’s most prestigious and celebrated destinations.
As the 2025–2026 Dubai Racing Carnival bursts into life on November 7 at the iconic racecourse, owners, trainers and jockeys are gearing up for five months of elite competition that will culminate in the richest night of racing on March 28, 2026.
Previously called the Dubai International Racing Carnival and Dubai World Cup Carnival, the Dubai Racing Carnival was restructured to its present name in 2022, where it now covers the full Meydan season from November to March.
Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, described the move as a way to “boost Dubai’s strategic position as a regional centre for horse racing sports and a favourite racing destination.”
That sentiment is echoed by Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, who said:,“We are extremely proud of the growth of both the Dubai World Cup and Dubai Racing Carnival over the past three decades.
“Under the guidance of our leaders, we are working hard to ensure that we fulfil their visions and make the 30th Dubai World Cup a truly unforgettable experience for both horse racing professionals and race fans.”
This modern expansion builds on a legacy that began three decades ago, when American superstar Cigar stormed down the straight at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, the birthplace of Dubai’s racing dreams, to win the inaugural $4 million Dubai World Cup in 1996, in an electrifying battle with multiple graded stakes winner Soul of the Matter that instantly elevated the race to its highest levels.
That unforgettable showdown carried with it Dubai’s soaring ambition to stand proud among the sport’s most highly-regarded racing destinations at Ascot, Longchamp, Churchill Downs, and Flemington. Since that epic contest, Dubai has built one of the most remarkable sporting legacies of the modern flat-racing era.
Today, Meydan stands as the crown jewel of that legacy, a modern state-of-the-art arena where the world’s finest come to compete beneath dazzling floodlights.
The new season features 16 race meetings, each boasting competitive fields and enhanced prize money, and will reach its crescendo on March 28, 2026, when the 30th Dubai World Cup meeting, an evening packed with nine glittering contests, is staged for a staggering total purse of $30.5 million.
A season built on vision
For Mohammad Al Shehhi, General Manager and Board Member of the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) this new season represents both a celebration and a renewal of purpose.
“We are very, very excited about the new season… we have 60 new owners, nine new trainers, and the horse population increased by around 10 per cent from last year,” he said. “Horse racing in Dubai, specifically at Nad Al Sheba and now Meydan, started big… we had the ambition to create something strong and lasting. Today, we have arguably one of the best racecourses in the world, and the Dubai World Cup is one of the top race meetings globally.”
Under his astute stewardship, Dubai’s racing ecosystem has continued to expand its global footprint by introducing new initiatives, enhancing transparency, and embracing international best practices that keep the UAE at the forefront of the sport.
Raising the bar: Integrity and innovation
At the heart of this evolution lies a firm commitment to integrity and fairness. Earlier this year, the ERA launched a new Investigation Unit within its Integrity and Regulation Department, a major step forward for the sport in the UAE.
Sam Shinsky, Chief Steward and Head of Integrity and Regulation at the ERA, has played a pivotal role in shaping this initiative.
“We’re always striving to evolve and align with the best standards in world racing,” says Shinsky. “The new Investigation Unit is active throughout the year, not just on race days. Its goal is to ensure compliance, welfare, and integrity across every aspect of racing, from stable management to medication control.”
Shinsky explains that the unit’s establishment, complete with regulatory and veterinary expertise, places the ERA on par with leading global authorities like the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), The Jockey Club (USA)m, France Gallop, and Racing Australia.
For Shinsky, who has spent decades in the steward’s room and around the paddocks of some of the world’s leading racecourses, this mission is deeply personal.
“I’ve always loved this sport; the horses, the people, the passion,” he says. “And every year, seeing new talent emerge, new owners join, and the season build toward the World Cup… it never loses its magic.
Expanding horizon and building bridges
While integrity forms the backbone of racing, it is international collaboration that fuels Dubai’s enduring success story.
David O’Farrell, Assistant Manager of International Relations at the Dubai Racing Club, is a co-architect of that vision, working alongside former top trainer Erwan Charpy, who heads the department.
Fresh from a global outreach campaign that has taken him and his team from Royal Ascot to France’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, O’Farrell’s mission is simple: to bring the best horses, trainers, and owners to Dubai.
“This year, our focus has been on strengthening personal connections with the international racing community,” he says. “We’ve gone directly to the trainers, not just through agents, because it builds trust and long-term relationships.”
The results are already tangible. The 2025–26 season welcomes an expanded international lineup, including early arrivals for the Dubai Racing Carnival, the earliest on record, which will see several international runners face the starter at the opening meeting on November 7.
“This is the first time international horses have arrived before the opening meeting,” O’Farrell notes. “It shows the level of confidence and enthusiasm trainers have for racing here.”
The calendar features 16 race days under the Dubai Racing Carnival banner, offering new “win and you’re in” opportunities that link to global showcases such as the Breeders’ Cup and the Kentucky Derby in America.
Meydan Racecourse will play a bigger role in Kentucky Derby aspirations with two additional races on the enhanced Middle East Road to the Kentucky Derby series. The Group 3 UAE 2000 Guineas and the Listed Road to the Kentucky Derby (formerly Al Bastakiya) will award qualifying points for the 2nd May 2026 Derby at Churchill Downs. The series will culminate with the Group 2 UAE Derby on Dubai World Cup day, with two invitations going to the top point earners on the European/Middle East leaderboard.
“We are delighted that there are now two more opportunities for horses who race in Dubai to achieve the dream of running in the Kentucky Derby – one of the world’s most celebrated races,” said Ali Al Ali.
“This recognition underscores Dubai Racing Club’s position as a leading force in global Thoroughbred racing. Hosting this partnership at Meydan Racecourse reinforces our role as an international hub for excellence. The Kentucky Derby represents the pinnacle of our sport, and we are proud that Dubai’s races will now serve as a pathway to its storied starting gate,” he added.
A season of growth and global momentum
The growth extends beyond the track. Leading international owners, including Wathnan Racing, the racing arm of Qatar’s Royal stable operation (Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani), has quickly risen to global prominence, highlighted by their horse Hit Show’s victory in the $12 million 2025 Dubai World Cup at Meydan. They have established a new satellite stable at Meydan with 20 high-quality horses sourced from Qatar, America, and Europe.
“They’re bringing both turf and dirt horses capable of competing across the UAE’s major races,” says O’Farrell. “Having a powerhouse like Wathnan Racing based here adds real depth to the local scene and strengthens our global standing.”
With increased prize money, an enriched racing calendar, and the return of leading handlers like champion trainers Doug Watson, Bhupat Seemar, Musabbeh Al Mheiri and Ahmad bin Harmash, the stage is set for a thrilling and fiercely competitive season.
How Dubai built a racing empire
However, Dubai’s rise to global racing prominence began over three decades ago, long before Meydan’s towering grandstand existed. The first official race meeting under internationally recognised rules took place on March 4, 1992, at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse. Modest by today’s standards, it was historic: for the first time, racing in the UAE was regulated by the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA), formed in 1990 to formalise the sport.
Before then, racing was largely informal, held on desert tracks in Dubai and Sharjah without standardised rules and a jockey’s weighing scale on loan from the Dubai Airport. The 1992 meeting marked the shift from amateur endeavour to institution, laying the foundations for the Dubai Racing Club, the Dubai International Jockeys’ Challenge, and eventually the Dubai World Cup.
“The ambition was always to put Dubai on the world racing map,” recalls Ali Khamis Al Jafleh, the first Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club. “From those early days at Nad Al Sheba, we wanted to create something truly global.
“The first Jockeys’ Challenge in 1993 was our statement to the world that Dubai was serious about racing,” added Al Jafleh. “Bringing together riders from across the globe showed the ambition we had, and just three years later, with the launch of the Dubai World Cup, that vision became reality.”
As preparations intensify for the 30th Dubai World Cup on March 28, 2026, excitement is mounting across the racing community. The race that began as Sheikh Mohammed’s audacious vision has evolved into one of the most prestigious and valuable meetings on the planet.