Dubai: World champion riders visit Al Jalila Children's Hospital

In a strategic partnership with Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), Al Jalila Foundation, the giving arm of Dubai Health, has been designated as its official charity partner for the 2025 racing season.

This collaboration underscores EMSO’s commitment to community development and supporting patient care by leveraging the transformative power of sports philanthropy.

Following the signing ceremony at Al Jalila Foundation, officials and champion riders visited Al Jalila Children’s Hospital to meet young patients, spread joy and inspiration while learning about the hospital's pioneering approach to pediatric care.

Emirati rider and world champion Mohammed Al Balooshi was among the racers who visited children and their families.

The partnership aligns with the UAE National Sports Strategy 2031 launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to enhance community well-being through sports.

Throughout the upcoming season, EMSO will dedicate fundraising efforts and awareness campaigns to champion Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to transform lives through medical innovation. Fans, athletes, and sponsors will have the opportunity to contribute to healthcare initiatives aligned with Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise.

For the first time, Al Jalila Foundation joined as the official charity partner. The newly forged partnership will fuel a series of awareness and fundraising initiatives throughout the 2025 racing season. Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, expressed his gratitude: "We are honored to be EMSO's charity partner of choice. EMSO is a leader in motorsports that shares our commitment to community impact. This partnership will showcase our patient care programmes to the global motorsports community and bring vital support to life-transforming programs. Together, we aim to drive positive change and advance healthcare innovation." Mahir Badri, CEO of Emirates Motorsports Organisation, emphasised the significance of the partnership: "Motorsports unite people through connection and inspiration. By joining forces with Al Jalila Foundation, we can channel this energy to support transformative healthcare programs. This partnership embodies our shared belief in the power of sport to drive meaningful change and social impact."