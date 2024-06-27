E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Two teen swimmers qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

After years of training, 15-year-old Karin Belbeisi and 16-year old Christina Rach will represent their nations this summer

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:17 PM

Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:22 PM

Two girls studying in Dubai schools, Karin Belbeisi and Christina Rach, have qualified for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

After years of swim training, 15-year-old Belbeisi and 16-year-old Rach will compete for their nations this summer.


Karin Belbeisi, a member of the elite swimming programme at GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, will represent her home country Jordan in the 400-metre freestyle event. She said: “I am so excited to represent Jordan at the Paris Olympics. It is a dream come true!”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


She participated in the 19th Singapore Nationals, where she recorded a series of lifetime bests in the 400m individual medley, 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle, securing her selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sprint swimmer Christina Rach, a sports scholar at GEMS Wellington International School, will swim in the 50-metre freestyle event for Eritrea.

“To reach the highest stage this sport offers is the ultimate reward of the work I’ve put in, and to do it with other swimmers who I have trained with in the past is an extra bonus. I will be swimming 50m freestyle and I’m extremely excited to represent my country – and do myself, my coach, my parents, and teammates proud.”

In February 2024, she travelled to Doha to compete in the World Aquatics Championships. It was there that she swam a personal best in the 50m freestyle and secured her qualification for the Paris Games.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports