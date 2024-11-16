Dubai Triathlon: Taylor Knibb claims inaugural T100 world championship victory

Taylor Knibb of United States in action. Photo: Reuters file

Taylor Knibb clinched the first-ever T100 triathlon world championship title on Saturday with a commanding victory in Dubai, delivering a flawless performance across the swim, bike, and run disciplines despite the intense heat.

Temperatures reached 31 degrees Celsius (87.8°F) in the emirate, where the 26-year-old American Knibb completed a perfect streak with wins in San Francisco, Ibiza, Lake Las Vegas, and Dubai, earning $310,000 in prize money in the inaugural T100 triathlon world tour series.

After a solid 2km swim, Knibb lost some ground in the transition but quickly regained her position during the 80km bike segment.

“I woke up and messaged my coach that I just feel rough, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a bad day,’” said Knibb.

“So, I was kind of shocked! It only came together in the last 3km when everyone else fell apart, but it was very step-by-step. That was brutal out there, so have fun men!” she added to the male competitors racing on Sunday.