Dubai to host International Charitable Sports Festival for People of Determination

The Festival will feature various activities, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Dubai Club for People of Determination said

The benefits of the Festival will be for the People of Determination in Asian countries. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 8:28 PM

Brazil's 1994 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Dunga and former teammate Aldair will feature in a rare exhibition match between World Cup and Asian stars in Dubai next year, during the International Charitable Sports Festival for People of Determination around Asia, it was announced on Thursday.

The match will be played on January 14.

The International Charitable Sports Festival will feature various activities, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Dubai Club for People of Determination said.

The Sports Festival, to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, will be organised by the APC and the Dubai Club in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and Laval United Football Club in Dubai.

Dunga and Aldair were present at the announcement in Dubai while Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Zico and Wolfgang Rolff took part via video teleconferencing.

The benefits of the Festival will be for the People of Determination in Asian countries within the framework of community partnership and opening up prospects for cooperation besides promoting various initiatives for People of Determination across the continent.

"It is a clear indication of the nation’s pioneering role in supporting and empowering the People of Determination worldwide," Majid Rashed, president of the Asian Paralympic Committee, said.

“The main objective of the initiative is to provide services to the People of Determination, care for and rehabilitate them in several areas, most notably education, training, integration into society, strengthening charitable work, and launching many ideas to serve this segment of society.

"Through this charitable sports festival, we seek to provide medical assistance and provide prosthetic devices to integrate People of Determination in some Asian countries in various areas of life,” he added.

Saeed Hareb, secretary general of the Dubai Sports Council, said: "The UAE has been a pioneer since its establishment in launching and supporting charitable initiatives and attracting elite stars to participate in these events.

"We in the Dubai Sports Council are pleased to cooperate with the APC, Dubai Club for People of Determination and Laval United Club in this initiative, whose profits will be allocated to the People of Determination. We greatly appreciate the participation of the world's top Brazilian football stars in this charitable initiative. These players are not just world champions but adults with spirit of love for giving, helping the needy and enhancing the role of sport in serving societies and humanitarian issues.”integration into society."

Mohammed Abdul Karim Julfar, vice chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and Yahya Kurdi, chairman of the board of directors, of Laval United Football Club, were also present.