Dubai Sports World returns to Dubai World Trade Centre

Sports6 days ago
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have announced that the 12th edition of Dubai Sports World will run from Friday until September 21, giving the Emirate’s sports fans access to six months of top-class indoor sporting facilities across sports including football, padel, cricket, tennis, badminton and more.
Now operating at full capacity, the seasonal indoor sports hub features 42 different courts, including three five-a-side and three seven-a-side football pitches, while cricket fans will be able to practice batting and bowling in a dedicated wicket with nets. Two padel courts will satisfy huge demand for one of the world’s fastest growing sports, while racquet sport fans can also choose from two tennis courts and 18 badminton courts, as well as eight table tennis tables. Dubai Sports World will also offer two volleyball and three basketball courts, ensuring a summer of top sporting action for the UAE’s diverse community.
Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports World’s key partners include IFA Sport, Tennis 360, Soccer Kids Dubai, Deepika Sports Academy, Star Football Academy, Badminton World Federation, Professional Sports Academy, Yonex, Shuttle Time Dubai, Mahzooz, Emirates Snacks Factory, Guardex, Sun & Sands Sports and Mai Dubai.
Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, commented: “Today, there is far greater awareness of the importance of sports and physical activity, thanks to the vision and support of the UAE’s leadership. The increased interest and engagement in sporting activities, throughout the year is reflective of this change. This has prompted us to extend the timeline of the Dubai Sports World calendar, running for over 23 weeks from April 1 to September 21, our longest edition yet. The initiative aims to meet the community’s need for more sporting events and provides an opportunity to practice sport and socialize, in line with our vision of promoting health, happiness and vitality of community members and enhancing opportunities for meeting and interacting with each other. Dubai Sports World has successfully attracted the most prominent UAE-based international athletes as well as those frequently visiting the country. It also offers tourists in the UAE an opportunity to pursue their sporting interests in these unique sports facilities along with various members of society”
Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “With the easing of the pandemic restrictions ensuring a gradual return to normalcy across the city, the 12th edition of Dubai Sports World will provide an indoor haven for sport fans to come together and play with friends, colleagues or rivals. Our longstanding relationship with Dubai Sports Council enables us to create a venue that serves as a platform for the development of sports in the emirate and offers a space for community- focused exercise.”
Affordable parking is available for Dubai Sports World visitors in Za’abeel Plaza Parking, Al Mustaqbal Street or Exhibition Street Multistorey Parking.
Spread across 20,000 square metres in Za’abeel Halls 3 – 6 at DWTC, Dubai Sports World is open daily between 8am – 12am (Until 1am during Ramadan), with prices starting from just Dh 20 depending on the sport and timing. In addition to regular bookings and the broad array of academy and coaching options, a series of tournaments across various sports will be announced in the coming weeks.
Dubai Sports World will also offer academy and coaching options in numerous different sporting activities for all ages.
Sports6 days ago
