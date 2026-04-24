When the race gets tough, Tia doesn’t look at the finish line. She looks beside her, at her brother Rio, a person of determination, and keeps going. Every step they take is together. Every finish line is shared.

Now, the Dubai-based siblings are preparing to take that bond to the world stage, as they attempt to complete all seven Abbott World Marathon Majors, not for medals, but to show what inclusion within a family truly looks like.

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Journey that began at home

What started as a simple way for a sister and brother to spend time together has grown into something far bigger. “Running together was our way of connecting and showing that disability doesn’t have to limit dreams,” said Tia. “I wanted Rio to feel included in society, and I knew he loved racing.”

Over time, as more people followed their journey, the idea evolved. It was no longer just about the two of them. “It became about showing what’s possible when inclusion is lived, not just talked about,” she said.

The siblings, part of Dubai-based non-profit Team AngelWolf, have already achieved two Guinness World Records in inclusive triathlons. But this year, they are setting their sights higher by taking on the seven global marathon majors across cities, including Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, Sydney and New York.

The initiative is led by their family in promoting inclusion through sport and community efforts. “Inclusion isn’t charity. It’s about equity – making sure everyone belongs at the start line,” said a spokesperson for Team AngelWolf.

The start

The turning point came earlier this year, at home. In January, Tia made a spontaneous decision to run the Dubai Marathon with Rio with less than 24 hours’ notice. Within hours, everything fell into place. The next morning, they were at the start line alongside thousands of runners. “It was my first marathon, and we both absolutely loved it,” she said.

The experience left a lasting impact. “The support from the community was overwhelming. People were cheering us on by name, children lined the course, and friends joined us for the final kilometres.”

At the finish line, emotions took over. “I absolutely loved that experience. We have to do the seven majors together. That makes eight. And it all started at home.”

More than just a race

For Tia, running alongside her brother is both deeply emotional and completely natural.

“Rio isn’t just my brother; he is my best friend. Every kilometre is shared. When things get hard, I look at him and remember why I started,” she said.

At the same time, she insists that inclusion is simply part of their everyday life. “We do everything together as a family. Rio doesn’t get left out. It’s how life and sport should be.”

For Rio, the experience is simple. “I am happy, proud and strong,” he said, describing how he feels crossing the finish line with his sister. “I love finishing with Tia. We did it together.”

Challenges behind the scenes

While the finish lines are filled with smiles, the journey is not without its challenges.

“There’s a lot people don’t see, like the logistics, the planning, travel, permissions, and making sure venues are accessible,” said Tia.

Beyond the physical effort, she believes the biggest challenge is changing how people think.

“It’s about moving away from sympathy and towards understanding inclusion as something based on equity and possibility,” she added.

Message rooted in family

The siblings’ journey also aligns closely with the UAE’s Year of Family 2026, a theme they said that reflects their own story. “Our journey is built on family, and Dubai is home,” said Tia. “Everything we do is powered by support, love and togetherness.”

Through their global marathon challenge, they hope to take that message beyond the UAE.

“We want to show what family looks like in action, siblings supporting each other, parents walking alongside, and a community lifting everyone up.”

Taking Dubai to the world

The siblings have taken their first step in their global journey in Tokyo in March, which acted as a model for the cities that follow.

According to them, each marathon is an opportunity to highlight what inclusive participation can look like, not just for athletes, but for communities.

For Rio, representing Dubai on this stage carries a special meaning. “Dubai is my home. I feel honoured. I feel I belong,” he said.

'You don’t have to be extraordinary to make a difference'

As they prepare for the journey ahead, the message remains simple. “You don’t have to be extraordinary to make a difference,” said Tia. “Just showing up for your family can change lives.

For Rio, the message is even clearer: “You can. Believe in yourself. Never give up.”