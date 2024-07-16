Dubai resident Joel Stalter hopes memories of breakout win in Austria will help kick-start his season

Dubai based Joel Stalter returning to a golf course and country with fond memories to play this week in Austria on the Challenge Tour. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024

Khaleej Times had the opportunity to interview Joel Stalter, a Dubai resident, just before he headed out to participate in the prestigious Euram Bank Open in Austria on the Challenge Tour.

The highly anticipated tournament is scheduled to take place from the 18th to the 21st of July, 2024, with a cash prize of €270,000 up for grabs.

The 32 year-old Frenchman, who celebrated his birthday just a few days ago, won this event in 2020 at the same venue – GC Adamstal, Ramsau, an event that was then on the DP World Tour.

Stalter shot rounds of 65, 65, 68 and 68 for a 72-hole total of 14 under par of 266 to take the top prize by two shots from Richard Mansell (Eng).

Stalter told Khaleej Times: “This week will bring back a lot of good memories – it was my breakout win as a professional on the DP World Tour.

“I also won the Austrian Amateur Championship in 2011 – again at GC Adamstal, which makes it even more special.

“I am always staying at the same Bed and Breakfast guest house next to the golf course – the hosts are very friendly and provide great food and a warm welcome. I know Vienna and Austria well – the scenery is stunning and I am very comfortable there,” he added.

Speaking about his golf game, Stalter continued: “I believe my game is moving in the right direction and is in a good place.

“I do not have many expectations for the week – but I will try my best and perhaps win again – now that would be a story – three times at the same venue – ‘three times a charm’ as the saying goes.”

This will be the seventh hosting of the Euram Bank Open at GC Adamstal – which has been played on both the DP World Tour as well as Challenge Tour.

The golf course is one of the shortest played on the Challenge Tour at 6,473 yards, playing at a par 70.

