Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 4:24 PM

It is exciting to be sorting out my end-of-season schedule.

My LIV Golf 2024 commitments finish at the LIV Golf Chicago this week, followed by the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas – that will be 14 LIV Golf tournaments completed.

It has been a whirlwind year of golf since I joined LIV Golf at the start of 2024.

I currently sit in 16th in the Individual Standings and my Cleeks GC team sits in eighth.

The team dynamic has added a new and unexpected layer of enjoyment to my season. It’s been far more fun than I anticipated. While I’ve always been familiar with team golf from my amateur days and earlier professional events like the HERO Cup in Abu Dhabi, this experience has truly exceeded my expectations.

I have enjoyed being with the Cleeks GC and my teammates, Captain Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Kalle Samooja.

LIV Golf’s 54-hole format has been so different to tournament weeks with a traditional 72-hole strokeplay individual format only.

We have shared in Richard's success with his two Senior Major wins at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May and the U.S. Senior Open in July. Well done Richard, we are all proud of you.

After LIV Golf I will be playing some events back on the DP World Tour.

It was great to see Tyrrell Hatton play at The Belfry and there seems to be plenty of noise on both the ranges at LIV Golf and in the media – about more players from both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour playing some end-of-season events on the DP World Tour.

My fellow Dubai resident Thomas Detry has entered the Irish Open and it is sure to be an exciting finish to this season’s 2024 Race to Dubai – especially with Rory McIlroy’s commitment to playing in the Play-Offs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and other events.

In my opinion, this can only be good for the tournaments, as well as the game: - the strongest fields possible must be the desire of the tours, sponsors and tournaments.

The Alfred Dunhill Links seems to be a popular event with those I have spoken to.

My management has been in constant contact with both LIV Golf and the DP World Tour to help clarify how I can play in tournaments moving forward.

My schedule is to defend my Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters title at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, San Roque, Andalucía, Spain 17th – 20th October.Last year I had rounds of 72. 68. 66 and 66, 272 for a 16 under par total – to get me up one spot to third in the 2023 Race to Dubai - eventually finishing in a season-ending fourth. I'm continuing with my DP World Tour membership and plan to play in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Since I'm a Dubai resident, I'm excited to return to Dubai and the UAE in November to reconnect with all my friends. I am currently 23rd in the Race to Dubai - so all being well I will qualify in the top 70 for Abu Dhabi and top 50 for Dubai. Regarding the 2025 Ryder Cup – I was obviously disappointed not to make the team last time in Italy – I will continue to play my best and see where it gets me – I am still hugely ambitious as a golfer. Dubai resident Meronk is 31 years old, a Polish professional golfer, who has five professional worldwide wins to his name.