Dubai Padel Cup: Men's tournament

Take a look as we take an insightful and delightful trip through the Japanese pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion has many ideas and experiences displayed beautifully and gadgets that guide you through it
Expo 202052 minutes ago
Category
Sort By
Take a look as we take an insightful and delightful trip through the Japanese pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion has many ideas and experiences displayed beautifully and gadgets that guide you through it
Expo 202052 minutes ago
The month-long fiesta for padel lovers is coming to an end on November 27. The tournament is bringing together a male and female competition for beginners and intermediary padel tennis players under categories A&B, C+ and C.
Sports56 minutes ago
For the first time on Food Trail, we take you on a boodle fight experience. From the kitchen to the table, we show you how Spice Grill prepares the amazing seafood and steaks.
Videos3 days ago
Visitors to the Spanish pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will get a chance to experience the culture and taste the flavours of Spain’s autonomous territory of Castilla-La Mancha
Videos3 days ago
We went inside the Global 7500 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Here are the top 3 features that make this private jet a unique one.
Videos4 days ago
Meet Lynn Jung, the 32-year-old professional free runner and parkour athlete
Videos1 week ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos1 week ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos1 week ago
We speak to the Ambassador of Malta about what makes the world's 10th smallest country an attractive holiday destination for UAE travellers.
Videos1 week ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food1 week ago
The fair is an annual week-long festival
UAE1 week ago
Defying gender roles and making news ahead of Emirati Women’s Day, two 21-year-old female pilots, Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi, officially began their air missions with the Dubai Police with the one and only dream — to fly. In the early hours of mid-operations at a bustling Al Maktoum International Airport,
Videos2 weeks ago
Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, will welcome visitors from today. The attraction this year features the largest display of the most fragrant and colourful blooms, with over 150 million flowers of more than 120 varieties, including some of which have never been cultivated in the Gulf region; the park is set to reopen under stringent health and safety protocols designed to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy a fun-filled experience within a safe environment.
UAE2 weeks ago
Sustainability is no longer a buzzword. Yellow Door Energy’s Rory McCarthy explains how businesses can save money with solar and contribute to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative in his talk from WETEX / Expo 2020 Dubai.
UAE3 weeks ago
Accenture Middle East has launched 'Accenture Exchange' at Expo 2020 Dubai. Located in The Partners Hub, it houses the company's most powerful, cutting-edge and engaging innovations for the next six months.
Expo 20204 weeks ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago