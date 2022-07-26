Dubai-owned Marbaan lands Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Veteran jockey Jamie Spencer rallied Marbaan from the rear of the nine-runner field to mow down favourite Holloway Boy (Daniel Tudhope), inside the final 50 metres, for an impressive half-length victory

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 11:59 PM

Veteran jockey Jamie Spencer sent out a stark reminder that he still retains the skills that saw him win the British and Irish championships when delivering a classic ride aboard Dubai-owned Marbaan to capture the G2 Vintage Stakes on Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood.

The 42-year-old Irish rider, whose roll of honour includes valuable triumphs in the UK, Ireland, France, Australia, and Dubai, rallied Marbaan from the rear of the nine-runner field to mow down favourite Holloway Boy (Daniel Tudhope), inside the final 50 metres, for an impressive half-length victory.

The winner is owned by Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, who was celebrating the 19th winner of the season in the UK.

Meanwhile, reigning British champion owner Godolphin, who has dominated the title race all season, made it a memorable day for Dubai-owned horses when Mischief Magic landed the EBF Maiden Stakes.

Spencer, who won the Vintage Stakes 20 years ago in Dublin and was notching a 16th Glorious Goodwood victory, commented on Marbaan’s victory: “He has always been a smart horse. I liked him from the first time I sat on him. My only fear today (Tuesday) was the draw.

“I knew down by the three-furlong pole that I was running away and Danny (Tudhope) on Holloway Boy was starting to squeeze, so I just timed my run.

“Marbaan is a gorgeous looking horse and I'm sure he'll stay a mile. I'm sure the autumn races will be there for him.”

Newmarket handler Charlie Fellows thanked Sheikh Ahmed for sending him the horse to train during what he described as a ‘difficult year’ and said: "We've always thought a lot of Marbaan and it was a real boost over the winter to be sent horses by Sheikh Ahmed. He has stood out from the go.

"He was a really good-looking yearling who has just progressed and progressed.

"We've had a rough season, but to have a winner at Goodwood for such an important owner on a wonderful day of racing is phenomenal and means a huge amount to me and the team who have worked unbelievably hard and it was a wonderful ride from Jamie.”

Think wonderful ride and the expression could well refer to the incomparable Ryan Moore whose tactical brilliance saw Kyprios once again lower the colours of the crowd favourite, Stradivarius, in a magical renewal of the G1 Goodwood Cup.

The grueling 3,200m contest was being billed as Stradivarius’ swansong and many felt that the eight-year-old superstar would bounce back from defeat in the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and avenge his loss to Irish raider Kyprios.

But it was not to be. Although he ran out of his skin under a passionate ride by new partner Andrea Atzeni, the son of Sea The Stars was cruelly denied victory by the brilliant Moore and Kyprios with last year’s winner Trueshan also running a blinder for Hollie Doyle to finish third in a thrilling photo-finish.

"He ran his heart out again," said Atzeni of Stradivarius. “He ran to the line as a champion and you can't take that away from him."

Owner Bjorn Nielsen then surprised the racing world when he confirmed that Stradivarius would not be retired.

"We are not going to say goodbye after that," said Nielsen. "He still has his enthusiasm and is still training well. There's no point in stopping him in the middle of the season.

"Happy to go on for at least one more."

Glorious Goodwood continues on Wednesday where the highlight is the G1 Sussex Stakes over a mile for three-year-old horses.