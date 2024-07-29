Dubai: Old school friend fulfils Tanisha's Olympic wish in Paris

Dubai-born India badminton player Tanisha Crasto with her childhood friend Sydelle Varella

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:01 AM

On a gloomy Saturday evening in Paris, Clifford Crasto, his wife Tulip and son, Cristiano, happily embraced the Parisian rain as they stood in the queue to get inside Porte de la Chapelle Arena, the venue for the badminton events at the Paris Olympics.

Years of sacrifices were about to bear the sweetest fruit as Clifford and Tulip’s daughter, Tanisha, was on the cusp of realising the biggest dream of her life.

The Dubai-born shuttler is representing India, the country of her origin, at the Olympics.

But hours before the start of her first match in the women’s doubles event, her parents and younger brother were not her only supporters waiting to witness the Olympic moment.

Sydelle Varella, her old classmate in Indian High School, Dubai, had just arrived in Paris from London, to cheer for her best friend.

Tanisha, 20, and Sydelle grew up in the same building in Bur Dubai and took the same school bus every morning.

The two best friends shared every small thing and one big ambition: Tanisha’s was to play at an Olympic and Sydelle’s was to cheer for her from the stands.

“We have been friends since Grade 1 in Dubai. She started playing badminton even before I met her. So we became very close friends. Even then she had the dream of playing in the Olympics and she used to tell me, ‘You know when I go to the Olympics, you have to come and watch me play, no matter which part of the world you would be in at that time,” Sydelle told the Khaleej Times over the phone from Paris.

“So now I made it a point to come here.”

While Tanisha left Dubai to join Hyderabad’s famous Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in 2018, Sydelle’s family relocated to the UK where she is now doing an internship at a pharma company.

Despite the huge geographical distances, the two school buddies have remained very close.

Lost for words

Tanisha and her partner doubles stalwart Ashwini Ponnappa, may have lost their first match to South Korea’s world number eight pair Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in Paris, but that failed to dampen the spirit of the Crasto family and Sydelle.

India's Tanisha Crasto (left) and Ashwini Ponnappa in their women's doubles badminton group stage match against South Korea at the Paris Olympics. — AFP