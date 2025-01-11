Dubai Marathon 2025: World champions among thousands set to run 42km on January 12

Former world marathon champions and record holders are now completing last-minute training on Dubai's streets and roads before joining the city's renowned Marathon scheduled on Sunday.

Among them will be a man with special memories of the city. Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa became known on to the world marathon scene by winning a compelling Dubai Marathon back in 2013.

It was the start of a running journey that took him to running glory at the Boston Marathon in 2013 and 2015, the New York Marathon in 2018 before being crowned World Marathon Champion in Doha in 2019.

(Left to right) Race Director Peter Connerton; Event General Co-ordinator Ahmed Al Kamali; Dubai Sports Council Director of Sports Event Department Ali Omar Al Balooshi; and elite athletes Lelisa Desisa, Dennis Kimetto, and Dera Dida with the new trophies for the 2025 Dubai Marathon

But while Desisa was one of the most successful marathon runners pre-pandemic, the man with the fastest time in the field is Kenyan star Dennis Kimetto – and although his 2:02:57 in Berlin was set a decade ago, it was the first sub 2:03 in marathon history and stood for four years.

Kimetto has won three big city marathons during his career – Chicago, Tokyo and Berlin – breaking the course record at each and has fond memories of the UAE having won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in 2012, a feat matched by Desisa two years later in 2014.

In the women’s elite field, 2022 Sydney Marathon winner Tigist Girma heads the line-up with a marathon personal best of 2:18:52, while compatriot Zeineba Yimer – winner of the 2023 Barcelona Marathon – and fellow Ethiopian and 2023 Dubai Marathon champion Dera Dida will also have title ambitions for the weekend with personal bests of 2:19:07 and 2:19:24 respectively.

Marathon debut

While the focus may have been on those who have already produced fast times at the world’s greatest marathon venues, a host of up-and-coming athletes are getting ready to write their own headlines in this year's marathon.

Making his Dubai debut this year is British Paralympian Richard Whitehead MBE, marathon world record holder for athletes with bilateral knee amputations who ran the 2024 Chicago Marathon in a record-breaking 2:41:36 in October. A multi-gold medal winning Paralympian in London (2012) and Rio (2016), Whitehead has also achieved four World Championship titles and is looking forward to his first attempt at the Dubai Marathon. "I love the camaraderie of the events, how they embrace all ages, all cultures, and all abilities," he said. "I think running as an athlete who lives with a disability enables people to see that anything is possible, if you believe in yourself," said Whitehead. This will be the 24th edition of Dubai's Marathon; the Middle East's oldest and fastest international marathon. The 42.195km route will start on Umm Suqeim Street in the shadow of the Burj Al Arab at 6am.