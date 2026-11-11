'Dubai is the best place in the world': Jake Paul ahead of Cedric Doumbe clash

After turning their Paris press conference into a verbal sparring match, Jake Paul and Cedric Doumbe found one common ground: Dubai.

Both Paul, the popular American YouTuber-turned-boxer, and his rival Doumbe, a multi-time kickboxing world champion and mixed martial artist from France, are brimming with excitement for their upcoming fight at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 24.

The Christmas Eve showdown, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will mark Paul's professional debut in Dubai.

At the press conference in Paris, after trading insults with his rival, Paul said it was an incredibly proud moment for him to fight in Dubai.

“I love Dubai. The fans there are amazing. It's such an amazing city, and they're going to show that. It's going to be a great and special Christmas Eve event, and everyone around the world will be able to tune in while enjoying time with their families,” the 29-year-old said.

“There's no form of entertainment on Christmas Eve. That's why I have always wanted to stage a fight there. It's going to be amazing for everyone to tune in, and Dubai is the best place in the world to do it right now.”

Doumbe also expects a packed Coca-Cola Arena on December 24.

“I love Dubai so much. I love it immensely,” the Cameroon-born French fighter said in Arabic.

“And I hope you, the people of Dubai, will turn up in large numbers for this fight.”

Tickets for the eight-round, professionally sanctioned cruiserweight bout will go on sale on November 15.

Paul is confident of making a strong comeback against Doumbe after suffering a broken jaw in his last fight against British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.

“This is just another world champion I'm going up against, and that's really what it's all about – getting more experience, coming back after a very tough fight with Anthony Joshua and continuing my career on the biggest stage,” he said.

“Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, against a kickboxing world champion. So, it's a very exciting December 24, Christmas Eve. The fans are going to get a show.”

A big star in France, Doumbe has six knockout victories in seven professional fights.

And the 34-year-old is confident of delivering another knockout blow.

“I see myself knocking him (Paul) out because that's what I do best. I'm good at knocking people out, and I think I'll do it in the second round. That's what I like to do,” he said.

“But I won't rush him. I think playing with him would be much better for the fans, showing them real boxing. After the first punch, he'll understand what real boxing is. But I think I'll knock him out for sure. There's no way I'm winning on points.”

While Doumbe is a hugely experienced fighter, Paul has earned some big wins since swapping his life as a YouTuber for the boxing ring.

His greatest victory — against Mike Tyson in 2024 — in a professional bout also broke Netflix records, drawing 108 million live viewers.

Now all eyes will be on Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai when Paul enters the ring to trade punches with Doumbe on December 24.