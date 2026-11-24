The organisers of Total Chess, the new FIDE-approved world championship tour, are open to bringing a future edition to the UAE following the successful staging of their pilot event in Budapest, chief executive Kjell Madland has told Khaleej Times – though no plans have yet been confirmed.

“Of course, Dubai is very interesting for us,” Madland said in an exclusive interview at the Anantara New York Palace, which hosted the 11-day event in the Hungarian capital.

“If there are any good options and good suggestions, we want to discuss that. That’s for sure.”

The pilot ended on Friday – early Saturday morning in the UAE — with Alireza Firouzja crowned the first Total Chess champion in an event featuring world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

Created by Norway Chess, the tour tests the world’s top 24 players across three formats – Blitz, Rapid and a shortened version of classical chess – to crown a single champion.

The full tour, with four events in four cities and a minimum annual prize pool of $2.7 million, launches in 2027.

Madland said Total Chess had held informal conversations in the Gulf. “We have searched a bit and talked to some people, and we still want to be there,” he said. “It’s a beautiful area, and I think it’s a place that could fit very much in.”

He said the quality of the venue and hospitality were central to choosing hosts, but saw no obstacle in the UAE. “Dubai and Abu Dhabi, they have everything. So I don’t think that’s the issue at all.”

Any UAE event would be unlikely before 2028, however. “2027 is maybe difficult, because we have done a lot with [the] 2027 [calendar, already],” Madland said. “But after 2027, everything is possible.”

That could coincide with Abu Dhabi hosting the Chess Olympiad in 2028.

“I think that more chess will help to grow the interest,” Madland said, adding that his team were also open to multi-year host-city agreements, “not only for one year – it could be three years, five years”.

Interest in the game at home has grown too. Last year, Madland invited Rouda Al Serkal, the UAE’s and the region’s first Woman Grandmaster (WGM) and a former world youth champion, to the Norway Chess Open in Stavanger, where she became the first Emirati woman to compete in its grandmaster section and signed off with three straight wins.

Madland said at the time that the teenager was “breaking barriers that we didn’t even know existed”, and her rise has helped lift the profile of homegrown players, drawing more fans and followers to the game across the country.

Dubai has a growing track record in elite chess, having hosted the 2021 World Championship match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi, as well as the inaugural Global Chess League.