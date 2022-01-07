Dubai Hurricanes pull off last ball win over Shindagha Mammoths

Dubai Hurricanes pulled off a last ball thrilling victory against Shindagha Mammoths in the 18th edition of the Dubai Cricket Council’s League of Mammoths tournament played at the Sevens Oval 1.

Hurricanes, after an initial stutter, found their bearings through Cameron and Jason Stewart. Both the batsmen contributed 44 runs each to give their team a decent total of 170.

Opener Sunil Kumar chipped in with 30 runs.

Shindagha never really got going in their chase until No. 6 batsman Shajil Balan walked to the crease. His 45 from 34 balls (5x4) brought some light into the Sindagha tunnel but Jason Stewart after doing well with the bat proved good with the ball too claiming two wickets.

He was backed up by Fergus who also bagged a couple of wickets as Shindagha after coming close were bowled out with two runs needed for victory and a ball to spare.

Vinay Tolani was the toast of Nad Al Sheba’s three-wicket win over Zabeel Mammoths in another match.

Tolani was impressive with the ball taking four wickets to restrict Zabeel to 171 after Ram Narisetty (23), Janaka Chaturanga (52) and Prajakt Chouhan (32) had threatened to pile up a big total.

Later Tolani struck an unbeaten 47 from 36 balls (1x6, 5x4) and along with Mohammad Kaif (52) raised 91 crucial runs for the seventh wicket to take their team home in 21.2 overs.

Brief scores:

Jumeirah Mammoths beat Banke by 4 wickets

Banke 180 for 8 (Porosh Jhunjhunwala 35, Muhammad Shoeb Hafeez 25, Harvinder Singh 36, Santosh Kotian 25; Benjamin Thakkar 4-55) Jumeirah Mammoths 183 for 6 in 24.1 overs (Samir Thakran 29, Shiva Pagarani 23, Nikhil Srinivasan 67, Kapil Gandhi 27; Mahendra Mota 2-24).

Nad Al Sheba Mammoths beat Zabeel Mammoths by 3 wickets

Zabeel 171 for 9 (Ram Narisetty 23, Janaka Chaturanga 52, Prajakt Chouhan 32; Vinay Tolani 4-28, Deepak Patel 2-20) NAS 172 for 7 in 21.2 overs (Mohammad Kaif 52, Vinay Tolani 47 n.o.; Sanjay Pathak 3-25). Man of the match: Vinay Tolani.

Dubai Hurricanes beat Shindagha Mammoths by 1 run

Hurricanes 170 for 8 in 25 overs (Sunil Kumar 30, Cameron 44, Jason Stewart 44) Shindagha 169 all out in 24.5 overs (Shajil Balan 45, Abhishek 23; Jason Stewart 2-18, Fergus 2-14). Man of the match: Jason Stewart.