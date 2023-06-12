Dubai has become the city of world racquet sports, says Naser Aman Al Rahma

Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 6:11 PM

Naser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, hailed the glorious success of World Padel League in Dubai.

The high-profile event was held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.

Some of the world's top stars enthralled fans during the event which saw some riveting battles on the court.

In the end, it was the Jaguars Team that clinched the title.

The World Padel League is another feather in Dubai's cap as the global hub for world-class sporting events.

“Dubai has become the city of racquet sports, not only in the UAE but in the entire globe. Several world championships and top competitions were organised in this particular sport," Al Rahma said.

"In 2022, Dubai hosted the biggest and the most successful World Padel Championship and today we are concluding the World Padel League.

"Dubai also hosted great world championships in cricket, polo, badminton, table tennis and tennis — whether it's the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships or the World Tennis League.

"The World Tennis League was launched from Dubai in the year 2022 and it will be an annual event.

"Additionally, many other tournaments were held in Dubai with participation of top ranked stars who enjoyed the warm hospitality in Dubai and the nice weather of the city.

"They were also welcomed by the huge sports fans of more than 200 nationalities, who reside in Dubai," Al Rahma added.

Meanwhile, Jaguars beat Panthers 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

The winning team, received a prize money of Dhs 550,000.

The championship saw the participation of 24 top ranked male and female stars, along with four players of the UAE national team.