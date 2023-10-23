Dubai girl Tanisha clinches Abu Dhabi Masters title

Tanisha, who grew up idolising Saina Nehwal, recently played for the Indian team at the Asian Games in China

Tanisha Crasto and her partner Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after winning the doubles title. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 6:39 PM

Dubai girl Tanisha Crasto and her partner Ashwini Ponnappa clinched the women's doubles at the Abu Dhabi Masters on Sunday.

The Indian pair defeated Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow of Denmark 21-16, 16-21, 21-8 in a dramatic final.

Tanisha, a former Indian High School (Dubai) student, is now a regular member of the Indian national badminton team in mixed doubles and women's doubles events.

The 20-year-old shuttler, who grew up idolising Saina Nehwal, recently played for the Indian team at the Asian Games in China.

Tanisha also won the bronze medal with the Indian team at the Asian Mixed Team Badminton Championships earlier this year.