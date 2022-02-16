Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Two-time winner Svitolina stunned by Teichmann

Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. — AFP file

Dubai - The world No.15 went down 7-6 (0), 6-2 in an hour and 42 minutes

by James Jose Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 4:18 PM

Two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina was stunned by qualifier Jil Teichmann in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

The 10th seeded Ukrainian, who won back-to-back titles here in 2017 and 2018, went up against a pumped-up Teichmann, and had no answer with the world No.15 going down 7-6 (0), 6-2 in an hour and 42 minutes on Centre Court of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Switzerland’s Teichmann served six aces to Svitolina’s three, while both had six double faults each.