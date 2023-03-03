Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Rublev reckons he has nothing to lose against Medvedev

He got past his good friend Alexander Zverev, who had a remarkable 5-0 record of winning every match they have played on the ATP Tour so far, in the semifinals

Andrey Rublev returns to Alexander Zverev on Friday. — Photo by M. Sajjad

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 11:04 PM

Andrey Rublev is going into his matches with a different mindset these days, and he is hoping it will work for one more time when he takes on the third seed Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Rublev has convinced himself he has got nothing to lose.

At least that is what got him past his good friend Alexander Zverev, who had a remarkable 5-0 record of winning every match they have played on the ATP Tour so far. This, despite the fact that both have been childhood friends and were doubles partners in the Junior ITF circuit. Rublev should be conversant with what Zverev has to offer.

Even Botic van de Zhandschulp, his quarterfinal opponent, had an undefeated record against the defending champion.

Asked if something has changed mentally, Rublev said: “I don’t know if something clicking there in the head or not. But I hope, it has. I’m happy that I was stable today (Friday) mentally, especially in the tiebreak that I was able to be there and play well.

“Now, against Daniil, I have nothing to lose.

“Even today, I came thinking that why should I feel the pressure. I have lost five time to him, if it becomes 6-0, what difference does it make to me? It's more than enough for me.

“I thought he should be the one under pressure, because may be, it is the first time he loses to me. So I was thinking more this way. That’s probably helped me to be more relaxed.”

At least, Rublev has Medvedev figured out. After losing four straight matches to his Russian compatriot, Rublev has won the last two of their head-to-head.

“I think Daniil is very similar to Djokovic in that both of them have a very good backhand. I mean, they have different types of game because Daniil plays really low and flat, while Djokovic plays with more spin. Daniil is likely to be the one that waits for the right moment and counter-attacks.

“With Daniil, it’s going to be maybe 30 shots in one rally. I am going to enjoy the challenge of playing him.”

Medvedev was expecting a very physical battle against Rublev.

“First of all, Andrey is an amazing player. He is a player that can win Grand Slams, can win Masters. Probably gets a little bit tight in important moments, but doesn’t get tight in the (ATP) 500s… he has a lot of them. I’m not hoping for that to happen tomorrow (Saturday),” said Medvedev.

“We had some tough battles even when I won. When he won the last two times, they were tough battles again. So, I’m expecting another tough match physically and mentally. I have to be at my best, serve well and try not to give him too many easy balls because that’s where he’s the best.

“I saw his last two matches. He seemed to be hitting the ball great, so a very dangerous player. I am looking forward to a great final.”

The singles final is scheduled to start at 7 pm, after the doubles final at 4.30 pm.

ALSO READ: