Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Ostapenko shocks sixth seed Swiatek

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko. — Reuters file

Dubai - The 2017 French Open champion rallies from a set down to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4)

by James Jose Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 5:02 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 5:04 PM

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko came through a tough three-setter to shock sixth seed Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Ostapenko, the French Open winner in 2017, rallied after losing the first set to beat the Polish world No.9 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in a match that lasted two hours and 29 minutes on Court 1 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Ostapenko, who had beaten American Sofia Kenin in the first round, moves into the quarterfinals.