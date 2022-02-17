Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Ostapenko comes through a thriller against former winner Kvitova

Valieva was cleared Monday by Court of Arbitration for Sport judges to compete starting Tuesday.
Sports3 days ago
Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko came through a thrilling three-setter against former Dubai winner Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic to book her berth in the semifinals of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.
The 2017 French Open champion held it all together against the 2013 Dubai winner to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9) in the quarterfinal that lasted two hours and 39 minutes, on Centre Court, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
The 24-year-old Ostapenko, who went level 4-4 with Kvitova on head-to-head meetings, will now take on the winner of the quarterfinal between eighth seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Romanian 2020 Dubai champion Simona Halep, in the semis.
Sports3 days ago
Spectators can also attend by presenting a negative PCR test less than 96 hours prior to the game
Sports3 days ago
Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine
Sports3 days ago
CAS is ruling on an appeal against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency lifting Valieva's provisional ban after testing positive for banned angina drug.
Sports3 days ago
Valieva is the heavy favourite for the gold medal when the women's event begins with the short program on Tuesday.
Sports3 days ago
The verdict is expected to be announced in Beijing on Monday afternoon
Sports4 days ago
ROC's Valieva is one of the youngest athletes ever to have a positive test revealed at the Olympics
Sports4 days ago
The Women's Freeski slopestyle qualification in Zhangjiakou was rescheduled to later on Sunday due to the snow.
Sports4 days ago