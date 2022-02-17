Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Ostapenko comes through a thriller against former winner Kvitova

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko. — Reuters file

Dubai - The 2017 French Open champion will meet either Tunisian Ons Jabeur of former Dubai winner Simona Halep in the semis

by James Jose Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 5:17 PM

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko came through a thrilling three-setter against former Dubai winner Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic to book her berth in the semifinals of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

The 2017 French Open champion held it all together against the 2013 Dubai winner to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9) in the quarterfinal that lasted two hours and 39 minutes, on Centre Court, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The 24-year-old Ostapenko, who went level 4-4 with Kvitova on head-to-head meetings, will now take on the winner of the quarterfinal between eighth seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Romanian 2020 Dubai champion Simona Halep, in the semis.