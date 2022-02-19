Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Ostapenko blasts past Kudermetova to clinch title

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia serves to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday night. — AFP

Dubai - The Latvian wins her fifth career title in singles

by James Jose Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 8:39 PM

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko came up with a brilliant display to clinch the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday night.

The 2017 French Open champion blasted past Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-4 in just 64 minutes, on Centre Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, to lay her hands on her fifth career title in singles, and on her fifth appearance in Dubai.

It was the 24-year-old’s 11th career final, sixth in a WTA 500 tournament, and the third in the past nine months.