Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Ostapenko blasts past Kudermetova to clinch title

Rigondeaux hopes to showcase the magic of Cuban boxing when he fights Vincent Astrolabio at the People's Fighters event in Dubai on February 26
Sports1 day ago
Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko came up with a brilliant display to clinch the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday night.
The 2017 French Open champion blasted past Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-4 in just 64 minutes, on Centre Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, to lay her hands on her fifth career title in singles, and on her fifth appearance in Dubai.
It was the 24-year-old’s 11th career final, sixth in a WTA 500 tournament, and the third in the past nine months.
