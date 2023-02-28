Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Medvedev cruises past Arnaldi; Auger-Aliassime passes Cressy test

Austrian Thomas Muster defeated top seed and overwhelming favourite Goran Ivanisevic in straight sets
Third seed Daniil Medvedev eased past Italian Matteo Arnaldi to move into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.
The world No.7 won 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 31 minutes.
Meanwhile, Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime faced a stiff challenge from Maxime Cressy before the world No.9 overcame the American 7-6 (4) 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted three hours on Centre Court.
Eight seed Borna Coric entered the second round after Briton Daniel Evans retired after both were level at 2-2.
