Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Medvedev cruises past Arnaldi; Auger-Aliassime passes Cressy test

Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in action against Maxime Cressy on Tuesday. — Photo by M. Sajjad

by James Jose Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 8:17 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 8:19 PM

Third seed Daniil Medvedev eased past Italian Matteo Arnaldi to move into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The world No.7 won 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 31 minutes.

Meanwhile, Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime faced a stiff challenge from Maxime Cressy before the world No.9 overcame the American 7-6 (4) 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted three hours on Centre Court.

Eight seed Borna Coric entered the second round after Briton Daniel Evans retired after both were level at 2-2.

