Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Kudermetova topples defending champ Muguruza, Yastremska dumps Krejcikova

Russia's Veronika Kudermetova. — AFP file

by James Jose Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 6:51 PM

The WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will have a new champion after defending champion Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and last year’s runner-up Barbora Krejcikova were shown the exit door in the second round on Wednesday.

Muguruza, the world No.7 and seeded fourth here, was lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 17 minutes on Centre Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, while Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska, who had beaten 2010 runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the first round, dumped Krejcikova 6-3, 7-6 (3) in an hour and 31 minutes, on Court 1.

Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska. — Reuters file

Kudermetova set up a quarterfinal meeting with another giant killer Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann, who had upset two-time Dubai winner Elina Svitolina on the day. Meanwhile, Yastremska will meet either compatriot Varvara Gracheva or Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in the last eight.