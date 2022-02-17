Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Kudermetova overcomes Teichmann to enter semis

The Russian figure skater was cleared to compete after a panel of three judges agreed with RUSADA's decision to lift a ban on her.
Veronika Kudermetova of Russia defeated lucky loser Jil Teichmann of Switzerland to enter the semifinals of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday night.
The world No.9, who had accounted for 2010 runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the opening round before ending Spaniard Garbine Muguruza’s title defence, won the quarterfinal 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and 23 minutes, on Centre Court, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
The 24-year-old from Kazan will go up against one of the two qualifiers — either Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic or Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, in the last four.
Valieva was cleared Monday by Court of Arbitration for Sport judges to compete starting Tuesday.
Spectators can also attend by presenting a negative PCR test less than 96 hours prior to the game
Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine
CAS is ruling on an appeal against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency lifting Valieva's provisional ban after testing positive for banned angina drug.
Valieva is the heavy favourite for the gold medal when the women's event begins with the short program on Tuesday.
The verdict is expected to be announced in Beijing on Monday afternoon
ROC's Valieva is one of the youngest athletes ever to have a positive test revealed at the Olympics
