Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Kudermetova overcomes Teichmann to enter semis

Russia's Veronika Kudermetova. — AFP file

by James Jose Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 7:59 PM

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia defeated lucky loser Jil Teichmann of Switzerland to enter the semifinals of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday night.

The world No.9, who had accounted for 2010 runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the opening round before ending Spaniard Garbine Muguruza’s title defence, won the quarterfinal 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and 23 minutes, on Centre Court, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The 24-year-old from Kazan will go up against one of the two qualifiers — either Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic or Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, in the last four.