Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Former champ Halep puts an end to Tunisian Jabeur's dream

Former Dubai champion Simona Halep of Romania. — Reuters file

Dubai - The 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon champion goes up against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, in the semifinal on Friday

by James Jose Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 9:26 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 9:32 PM

Former Dubai champion Simona Halep ended Tunisian Ons Jabeur’s dream of winning the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships by winning their quarterfinal match-up in straight sets on Thursday night.

The world No.23 Halep, who had beaten Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina to clinch the title here two years ago, won 6-4, 6-3. Halep, the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon champion, goes up against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, in the semifinal on Friday.